Air Ambulance Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The air ambulance services market size is predicted to reach $22.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 2, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Air Ambulance Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the air ambulance services market size is predicted to reach $22.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The growth in the air ambulance services market is due to the growing cases of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest air ambulance services market share. Major players in the air ambulance services market include Petroleum Helicopters International Inc., Babcock International Group PLC, REVA Inc. - Air Medical Group Holdings, Acadian Ambulance Service Inc.

Air Ambulance Services Market Segments

• By Type: Rotary-Wing, Fixed-Wing

• By Service Type: Domestic, International

• By Service Operator: Hospital Based, Independent, Government

• By Application: Inter-Facility, Rescue Helicopter Service, Organ Transplant Logistics, Overweight Patient Transport, Infectious Disease Service, Neonatal Transport, Patient Transport, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global air ambulance services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Air ambulance service refers to patient medical transportation by helicopter or airplane. Air ambulance services are helpful to quickly transfer critically injured patients from one place to another who require urgent medical attention from a better healthcare facility.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Air Ambulance Services Market Characteristics

3. Air Ambulance Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Air Ambulance Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Air Ambulance Services Market Size And Growth

……

27. Air Ambulance Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Air Ambulance Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

