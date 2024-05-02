Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the energy-based aesthetic devices market size is predicted to reach $8.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%.

The growth in the energy-based aesthetic devices market is due to the increasing demand for aesthetic surgeries. North America region is expected to hold the largest energy-based aesthetic devices market share. Major players in the energy-based aesthetic devices market include Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lumenis Be Ltd., Alma Lasers Inc., EL.EN. S.p.A., Cutera Inc., Sisram Medical Ltd., Cynosure Inc.

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Segments

By Technology: Laser-Based, Light-Based, Electromagnetic Energy-Based, Ultrasound-Based, Cryolipolysis, Other Technologies

By Gender: Female, Male

By Distribution Channel: Indirect, Direct

By Application: Body Contouring And Skin Tightening, Skin Rejuvenation, Hair Removal, Leg Vein Treatment, Pigmented Lesion And Tattoo Removal, Vaginal Rejuvenation, Other Applications

By End-User: Hospital Or Surgery Center, Medspa, Traditional Spa, HCP Owned Clinic

By Geography: The global energy-based aesthetic devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Energy-based aesthetic devices are medical devices that use various energy sources to perform non-surgical cosmetic treatments, such as light, heat, or ultrasound. It is used to correct problems with a person's physical appearance related to skin.

