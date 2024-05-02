Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market size is predicted to reach $29.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.
The growth in the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market is due to the increasing demand for biologics. North America region is expected to hold the largest biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market share. Major players in the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Lonza Group Ltd., Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd, Rentschler Biopharma SE, Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.
Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Segments
1. By Product: Biologics, Monoclonal Antibodies (MABs), Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines, Antisense, RNAi, And Molecular Therapy, Biosimilars
2. By Source: Mammalian, Non-mammalian
3. By Service: Process Development, Fill And Finish Operations, Analytical And QC studies, Packaging
4. By Application: Clinical, Commercial
5. By Geography: The global biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing refers to a process in which a biopharmaceutical company hires a third-party manufacturer to produce its drugs or biologic products on its behalf. It is utilized when pharmaceutical businesses employ the facilities of other companies to manufacture pharmaceuticals under their own brand. It is identical to private label or third-party production.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Characteristics
3. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies
4. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Size And Growth
……
27. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
