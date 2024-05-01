West Virginia secures $1.2 billion in broadband funding; among first states in the country allowed to request BEAD funds

The Office of Broadband, which is part of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, helped obtain these funds, and West Virginia is among the first states in the nation to secure this NTIA approval.

“I’m thrilled that we secured this funding because broadband advancements are extremely important for West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “From day one, my administration has supported the expansion of broadband to every corner of the State, and I am excited to see the results of this historic investment in broadband technology and infrastructure.”

The U.S. Department of Commerce, National Telecommunications Information Administration (NTIA), approved West Virginia’s BEAD Initial Proposal Volume II (IPVII) late last week.

The BEAD program is a $42.45 billion state grant program authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The application process includes 20 program requirements divided into two separate sections known as Volume I and Volume II.

West Virginia’s Initial Proposal Volume I was submitted in November 2023 and approved January 29, 2024. Volume I outlines the State’s process for executing a challenge process, through which units of local government, nonprofit organizations, and broadband service providers can challenge whether a location should be eligible for BEAD funding. Volume II, submitted in December 2023, addresses key elements of the State’s BEAD implementation plan.

Please visit broadband.wv.gov for program details and updates, broadband mapping, and other information.