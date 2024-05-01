Afro Unicorn® Celebrates Fifth Birthday with Crown and Tea Party Empowered by Culture Creators
For Afro Unicorn's fifth birthday, founder and CEO April Showers hosted a Crown and Tea Party at the Redondo Beach Hotel, empowered by Culture Creators.
Our Crown and Tea Party epitomizes everything we have built over the last five years. We have created a movement that uplifts and inspires women and children to embrace their uniqueness and potential.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Afro Unicorn's fifth birthday, founder and CEO April Showers hosted a Crown and Tea Party on April 28 at the Redondo Beach Hotel. Empowered by Culture Creators, the magical, divine, and unique event welcomed 75 mothers and their daughters to a one-of-a-kind gathering complete with a full tea service, a confidence walk, and a diggity dance party with Ms. April & Magical.
As the first Black woman-owned company to launch a licensed character brand, April Showers says, "Our Crown and Tea Party truly epitomizes everything we have built over the last five years. I am proud that we have created a movement that uplifts and inspires women and children to embrace their uniqueness and potential."
Beautifully aligned to kick off a month of Mother's Day festivities, the event provided children with invaluable life skills. The young girls learned proper tea etiquette, a skill that will serve them well in future social settings. They also participated in a confidence walk, a powerful tool for building self-esteem.
The children were taught how to hold the teacup, sip their tea and pouring techniques, creating memories to last a lifetime. While enjoying the tea service, they learned the sequence of savory, scones and then sweet treats, including custom Afro Unicorn butter cookies. Everyone got up and danced throughout the course of the afternoon, including several confidence walks led by Ms. April with the lovely DJ Princess S.C. (@SheilaCeline) spinning tunes. Most of all, the day reinforced good manners and kindness.
Joi Brown, CEO of Culture Creators, adds, "It was a super elegant event and such a joyous occasion to see mothers and daughters of all different hues coming together to commemorate Afro Unicorn's fifth anniversary." Further, she reflected, "We all get so busy with life, sometimes we miss out on these moments to pour into our children."
Several Afro Unicorn super fans participated in a contest to attend the event. Winners Izzy (@izzy.mcgee) and Aaliyah (@queen_aaliyahanne_) were flown to Los Angeles to join the Crown and Tea Party in addition to receiving two invitations to the event where they had a magical meet-and-greet with Ms. April. In addition, they enjoyed a two-night hotel stay, gift cards to neighboring restaurants, transportation, and round-trip airfare.
Among the many who benefited from the day were the Afro Unicorn Foundation's (AUF) Compton Cohort, who completed the inaugural AUF program in February 2024. This event was a significant milestone for them, marking their journey of growth and development. Kenyelle Ash, Afro Unicorn Foundation President, was on hand to greet the girls and make remarks. Ms. Ash announced that the Foundation will hold its first official Confidence Walk on Saturday, August 17, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to raise support for the organization, which is committed to fostering the growth and development of young girls, helping them discover their unique potential and become the confident leaders of tomorrow.
About Afro Unicorn:
Afro Unicorn® is a fully-licensed character celebrating representation founded by visionary founder and CEO April Showers as a conscious brand designed to positively uplift and impact women and children of color. As the creator of Afro Unicorn®, her mission is to remind women and children of color how unique, divine, and magical they truly are.
To learn more about Afro Unicorn® and how you can become part of this inspiring community, please visit Afro Unicorn® or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
As part of its indelible social impact initiative, the Afro Unicorn Foundation, is committed to championing young girls, helping them discover their unique potential and become confident leaders of tomorrow.
About April Showers:
April Showers is a pioneering entrepreneur and the founder of Afro Unicorn®, the first black woman-owned fully licensed character brand in major retail. Her groundbreaking brand celebrates diversity and empowers women and children of color, inspiring countless individuals to embrace their uniqueness and potential. With over 20 million in total sales, April is a true trailblazer.
To learn more about April Showers, please follow her on her Instagram and LinkedIn.
