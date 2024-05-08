Edgbaston Wellness Clinic Introduces Solutions to Address Rising Incidences of Iron Deficiency in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edgbaston Wellness Clinic is delighted to announce the introduction of a comprehensive approach to tackle the increasing cases of iron deficiency in the local community. In response to the concerning prevalence in iron deficiency across the UK, the clinic is committed to providing a range of effective solutions to improve the health and well-being of individuals.
Iron deficiency remains a prevalent health issue in the United Kingdom and the world, affecting individuals of all ages and demographics. Recent statistics from a study entitled, National, regional, and global estimates of anaemia by severity in women and children for 2000–19, published in The Lancet, estimate the prevalence of anaemia by severity for children aged 6–59 months, non-pregnant women aged 15–49 years, and pregnant women aged 15–49 years in 197 countries and territories and globally for the period 2000–19.
It is essential to distinguish between iron deficiency and iron deficiency anaemia. While both conditions involve a shortage of iron in the body, iron deficiency anaemia is characterized by low levels of red blood cells due to insufficient iron, resulting in symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and shortness of breath. Iron deficiency, on the other hand, may manifest with symptoms such as fatigue, pale skin, and brittle nails but may not necessarily lead to anaemia.
Dr. K. Penumaka, Lead Physician at Edgbaston Wellness Clinic, emphasises the importance of addressing iron deficiency through a multifaceted approach,
"Iron plays a crucial role in various bodily functions, including oxygen transport and energy production. At Edgbaston Wellness Clinic, we focus on empowering individuals to look and feel great inside and out by addressing iron deficiency through personalised care and tailored treatment plans" says Dr. Penumaka.
While iron infusions are an effective treatment option for individuals with severe iron deficiency or those unable to tolerate oral iron supplements, the clinic offers a range of interventions tailored to each patient's needs. These may include dietary modifications, oral iron supplementation, and lifestyle adjustments to enhance iron absorption and utilisation.
Dr. Penumaka adds,
"While iron infusions provide rapid replenishment of iron stores for certain patients, we also focus on preventive strategies and long-term management to address the underlying causes of iron deficiency. Our team is dedicated to providing personalised care and empowering patients to make informed decisions about their health."
Individuals experiencing symptoms of iron deficiency or seeking preventive care are encouraged to schedule a consultation at Edgbaston Wellness Clinic. During the consultation, healthcare professionals will conduct a comprehensive evaluation and develop a tailored treatment plan to address each patient's unique needs.
For more information about the comprehensive solutions offered at Edgbaston Wellness Clinic to address iron deficiency and promote overall well-being, please visit https://edgbastonwellness.co.uk/iron-infusions-for-anemia/ or contact 0121 454 8633.
About Edgbaston Wellness Clinic:
Edgbaston Wellness Clinic is a leading healthcare facility located in Birmingham, UK, committed to providing personalized and holistic medical and aesthetic services to individuals of all ages. With a team of experienced doctors and state-of-the-art facilities, the clinic offers a wide range of services, including preventive care, diagnostics, and treatment and surgery for various health conditions.
David Holly
WLW FUTURE PRESS RELEASE DISTRIBUTION
+44 800 160 1810
news@wlwfuture.com