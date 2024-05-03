Shriners Children’s Providing Life-Changing Care for Children with Limb Differences
With more than 2 million people living with limb loss, Shriners Children’s is raising awareness about the care they provide to those with limb differences.
I think our patients are showing the world that having a limb difference doesn’t mean you have to sit back in life.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 2 million people living with limb loss in the United States, Shriners Children’s is raising awareness about the life-changing care they provide to those with limb differences. All of the Shriners Children’s locations throughout the United States provide Pediatric Orthotics and Prosthetics Services (POPS) and help thousands of children each year with limb loss and limb differences.
Shriners Children’s POPS department works with patients and their families to create one-of-a-kind prosthetics and orthotics tailored to that child’s particular needs and development. The POPS teams design everything from shoe inserts, braces, and artificial limbs to specialized devices that can help a child walk, run, ride a bike or play competitive sports.
Laura Dailey, a prosthetist at Shriners Children’s Salt Lake City, said the devices they create are often a work of art and engineering. All of the orthotics and prosthetics provided are custom-made, meaning patients get the exact, detailed specifications needed to treat their condition.
“Our team takes such pride in creating devices that help kids live their best lives,” said Dailey. “I think when you combine the years of experience our POPS teams have with all of the new technology that is available today, you can see some truly amazing devices being created that not only help a child live their daily lives but really excel at whatever they put their mind to. An example of that is the myoelectric arm that allows our patients with an arm or hand difference to have a full range of movements and grasp and hold small items. So for a child with a limb difference that always wanted to do something like play the violin, now it’s possible.”
13-year-old Rosie is an example of the difference the POPS department can make in a child’s life. Rosie is a quadruple amputee who received her first myoelectric arm two months ago. Her mom Eileen said she’s already seeing the difference it's making in her confidence and ability to be independent.
“When she got her new arm, she came home from school and was so excited to tell me that she was able to raise her hand in class to answer a question for the first time,” said Eileen. “She didn't even know how to totally control all her fingers yet, but raising her hand meant so much to her. It's hard to put into words what that feels like as a parent. Shriners Children’s has been so incredibly supportive for our family and she’s learned that anything she can dream, they can create. Even if they’ve never made a device like that before, if it helps her, they’ll make it.”
Matt Lowell, a Wheelchair Seating and Mobility Therapist at Shriners Children’s Salt Lake City location, helps run Camp Un-Limb-ited, a camp for teen patients with limb differences which Rosie has attended for the past two years. The camp, which is open to all Shriners Children’s patients throughout the country, gives patients the opportunity to bond with other teens with limb differences while learning adaptive sports such as skiing, snowboarding, white water rafting or hiking.
“It’s incredible to see what these kids can accomplish during these trips,” said Lowell. “They are doing extremely physically challenging activities and they aren’t letting anything hold them back. The camp is so important because not only do these kids get to form close bonds with other kids with limb differences, but it helps them develop a better understanding of everything they can do with their prostheses. I think our patients are showing the world that having a limb difference doesn’t mean you have to sit back in life.”
About Shriners Children’s
Shriners Children’s improves the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding education programs for medical professionals. Children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care, regardless of the families’ ability to pay, and receive all care and services in a compassionate, family-centered environment. For more information, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.
