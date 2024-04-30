Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,691 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1174 Printer's Number 1543

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - An Act amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in rates and distribution systems, providing for waiver of laws, regulations and policies under commission's jurisdiction.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1174 Printer's Number 1543

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more