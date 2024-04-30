Senate Bill 1152 Printer's Number 1557
PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in Ready-to-Succeed Scholarship, further providing for agency.
