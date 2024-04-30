Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,684 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 85 Printer's Number 1562

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - An Act amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in alternative form of regulation of telecommunications services, further providing for network modernization plans and for additional powers and duties of commission.

You just read:

Senate Bill 85 Printer's Number 1562

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more