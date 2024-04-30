WNY Bus Co. Awarded Transportation Contract with Cheektowaga-Maryvale School District
WNY expands it operations by winning a contract with Cheektowaga-Maryvale school districtBUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WNY Bus Co., a leading provider of school transportation solutions in Western New York, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a significant five-year contract with the Cheektowaga-Maryvale School District. Under this new agreement, WNY Bus Co. will be responsible for transporting over 1,800 students to and from their classes, ensuring safe, reliable, and efficient travel for the students of the district.
"This new partnership with the Cheektowaga-Maryvale School District marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide top-tier transportation services to the communities of Western New York," said Gary Yuzbashev, President of WNY Bus Co. "We are committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and reliability for the students we serve and look forward to a successful relationship with the district."
WNY Bus Co. was selected for this contract following a rigorous bidding process, highlighting its excellent safety record, commitment to customer service, and competitive pricing. The contract will commence with the start of the upcoming school year, and WNY Bus Co. is already coordinating closely with district officials to ensure a smooth transition and start to the services.
In conjunction with this new contract, WNY Bus Co. is excited to announce that it is expanding its team and looking to hire additional school bus drivers. The company offers generous compensation packages, and as an added incentive, new drivers will receive a $3,000 sign-on bonus. WNY Bus Co. is committed to not only serving the community but also to providing great career opportunities with competitive benefits. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply on the company website or contact the HR department for more information.
About WNY Bus Co.:
WNY Bus Co. has been a trusted name in school bus transportation in Western New York for over 7 years, providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation solutions for school districts across the region.
