AKA V's New Single 'Tough Girl Code' Explores Identity and Growth Through Raw Vulnerability
We’ve all developed a way of interacting with the world that feels part of our identity but when is it time to let go and change ?LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recommended if you like:
The Pretty Reckless, Maggie Lindemann, No Doubt
Listen to Tough Girl Code here
ABOUT
In "Tough Girl Code," AKA V reflects on her past as a rebellious and anarchic spirit, questioning which aspects of her identity still serve her and which may be hindering her ability to connect authentically with others. With raw honesty and introspection, she navigates the delicate balance between embracing one's past and evolving into one's true self. Through her introspective lyrics, AKA V invites listeners to explore their own journey of self-discovery and embrace the paradox of being a tough girl with a soft heart.
“Tough Girl Code" skillfully combines high-energy rock verses propelled by a driving bass line with intimate acoustic guitar-driven choruses. The contrasting nature of the verses and choruses communicates that a tough girl appearance can hold a soft and fragile heart.
Artist Bio
AKA-V is from the small town, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. She headed to the big city of Toronto, pursuing her lifelong dream of becoming a musician. With a captivating look and impressive vocal ability, it didn’t take long for V to land her first gig as the lead singer in the Canadian rock band, OzGoode.
Her experience and journey on a cross-country tour with OzGoode inspired V’s debut single “Always Go Home.” This noteworthy release marked her entrance as a solo artist into the music industry in 2016.
Since then, she has released a continuous stream of singles, skillfully navigating her way to cultivating a unique and dynamic sound.
Song Credits
Song written by: Vanessa Huneault, Nicolas Axel Kauffman, Noah Raine Soto Nevarez
Produced by:Nicolas Axel Kauffman
Mixed by: Nicolas Axel Kauffman
Mastered by: Elliot James Mulhern
Performed by: AKA V
Releases
2024 - Tough Girl Code - Single Release
2023 - Prisoner
2021 -Like A Stone (Audioslave cover)
2020 -Addicted
2020 - You Say
2019 -This is Love (PJ Harvey Cover)
2018 - Last Chance
2017- Gone
2016 - Always Go Home
2015 - Les Temp Changent
Music Placements
“Broken (2021) - Film
Songs Used: "You Say," "Gone," "Always Go Home"
Vanessa Huneault
AKA V Music
+1 310-801-9614
aka.v.bookings@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok