FIRST RENT A CAR CELEBRATES LEI DAY
The rental car company rebrands for May Day
First Rent A Car, a Waikiki car rental company, is sending visitors a special May Day is Lei Day message throughout the month of May. With each car rental, First Rent A Car will 'lei' the renter with traditional shell lei. The lei includes a tag with an offer of a free mug with purchase at a local Hawaii favorite store — it's a cherished Hawaii keepsake.
— Alin Dutea, president of First Rent A Car
First Rent A Car recently spun off from another rental company, got a new look, website and digital marketing.
“We felt the month of May and in particular, May Day, would be the perfect time to pair our new car rental with a Hawaiian super-star brand,” stated Alin Dutea, president of First Rent A Car. “We cater to visitors who want to be immersed in all things Hawaii.”
The rental car company offers short-term rentals in the heart of Waikiki with vehicles ranging from compacts to Mid-size SUVs, Jeeps and even luxury sedans and SUVs. Overnight parking is available to those who rent — saving them on hotel parking rates. First Rent A Car makes it easy for Waikiki visitors to take a spur of the moment day trip or reserve in advance for their full vacation. To learn more, go to firstrentalcarshawaii.com/
ABOUT FIRST RENT A CAR
Locally owned and operated since 2014, First Rent A Car was recently renamed and rebranded, but continues the same high level customer care and a range of favorite Hawaii rental cars. Each of our team members is dedicated to serving every client to their complete satisfaction. Open 7 days a week, the company is here to make visitors’ Waikiki stay memorable and pleasant. They offer great daily rates, a simple reservation process, and all the amenities needed for great driving experiences. Plus, they accept many payment types and International Driver’s Licenses, no cancellation fees, unlimited mileage, free parking with the ability to pay later. They proudly have a 4.8-star rating on Google.
