Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,683 in the last 365 days.

FIRST RENT A CAR CELEBRATES LEI DAY

First Rent A Car Logo

First Rent A Car Logo

Family in rental car

Family in rental car

Happy Visitors in Rental Car

Happy Visitors in Rental Car

Shell Lei

Shell Lei

The rental car company rebrands for May Day

We felt the month of May, in particular May Day, would be the perfect time to pair our new car rental with a Hawaii super-star brand. We cater to visitors who want to be immersed in all things Hawaii.”
— Alin Dutea, president of First Rent A Car
HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Rent A Car, a Waikiki car rental company, is sending visitors a special May Day is Lei Day message throughout the month of May. With each car rental, First Rent A Car will ‘lei’ the renter with traditional shell lei. The lei includes a tag with an offer of a free mug with purchase at a local Hawaii favorite store — it’s a cherished Hawaii keepsake.

First Rent A Car recently spun off from another rental company, got a new look, website and digital marketing.

“We felt the month of May and in particular, May Day, would be the perfect time to pair our new car rental with a Hawaiian super-star brand,” stated Alin Dutea, president of First Rent A Car. “We cater to visitors who want to be immersed in all things Hawaii.”

The rental car company offers short-term rentals in the heart of Waikiki with vehicles ranging from compacts to Mid-size SUVs, Jeeps and even luxury sedans and SUVs. Overnight parking is available to those who rent — saving them on hotel parking rates. First Rent A Car makes it easy for Waikiki visitors to take a spur of the moment day trip or reserve in advance for their full vacation. To learn more, go to firstrentalcarshawaii.com/

ABOUT FIRST RENT A CAR
Locally owned and operated since 2014, First Rent A Car was recently renamed and rebranded, but continues the same high level customer care and a range of favorite Hawaii rental cars. Each of our team members is dedicated to serving every client to their complete satisfaction. Open 7 days a week, the company is here to make visitors’ Waikiki stay memorable and pleasant. They offer great daily rates, a simple reservation process, and all the amenities needed for great driving experiences. Plus, they accept many payment types and International Driver’s Licenses, no cancellation fees, unlimited mileage, free parking with the ability to pay later. They proudly have a 4.8-star rating on Google.

###

Patricia Monick
Covert Communication
+1 808-256-6759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

FIRST RENT A CAR CELEBRATES LEI DAY

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more