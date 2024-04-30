This year marks the 7th celebration of World Bee Day

SLOVENIA, April 30 - World Bee Day will be celebrated for the seventh time on Monday, 20 May. World Bee Day is the result of cooperation between the Slovenian Beekeepers’ Association as the initiator, the Republic of Slovenia and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, and the result of the widespread European and wider international support of countries and organisations, including Apimondia (International Federation of Beekeepers' Associations). The annual celebration of World Bee Day is an important national and international priority for Slovenia as the initiator of this day. It promotes the importance of bees and wild pollinators, and calls for raising awareness and enhancing activities for their preservation.

Slovenia chose 20 May as the birthday of Anton Janša, who is considered a pioneer of modern beekeeping. He was the world's first modern beekeeping teacher and was appointed permanent beekeeping teacher at the new beekeeping school in Vienna by the Empress Maria Theresa. It is also the time when bees in the northern hemisphere are most active and begin to reproduce, and when the need for pollination is greatest. Following the example of Anton Janša, who recognised the importance of bees and other pollinators, Slovenia seeks to promote their importance worldwide through World Bee Day.

With this year's celebration, we want to draw attention of the general public to the fact that bees are extremely important for our survival on this planet and that they are critically endangered in many countries and regions because of a variety of reasons, in particular due to climate change. Bees need clean air, clean water and a clean environment in general. If we preserve the environment and enable the bees to survive, people will also live in a nicer and healthier environment. But most importantly, we must all become aware that the role of every individual is crucial for the preservation of bees and other pollinators.

World Bee Day is an excellent opportunity to highlight the importance of nature protection, sustainable development and natural resources, as they are crucial for the health of our planet and future generations.

The national celebration of World Bee Day will be held on Saturday, 18 May, in Beltinci as part of the Beekeeping Holiday. The main international event will be organised by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations together with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food, and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs. The international forum entitled "Bees for people, planet and peace" will be held in Ljubljana on 22 and 23 May 2024.

