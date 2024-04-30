Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,654 in the last 365 days.

DOH issues red placard to La Birria (lunch wagon) in ʻAiea, Hawai‘i

Posted on Apr 30, 2024 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard and immediately shut down La Birria, lunch wagon license plate number 740 TRZ, on April 29, 2024 during an inspection for operating without a valid permit. The lunch wagon is no longer using its support kitchen located at 98-1005 Moanalua Rd. in ʻAiea.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before it can reopen:

  • Establishment must apply for a new food establishment permit to use its new kitchen.
  • Establishment must pass a pre-operational inspection for both the approved kitchen as well as the lunch wagon.

The next follow-up inspection will be scheduled when proper application and fees are submitted to the department.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

#  #  #

You just read:

DOH issues red placard to La Birria (lunch wagon) in ʻAiea, Hawai‘i

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more