Well Groomed Pets Launches ‘Woofie Rescue’ to Support Nationwide Pet Shelters
Woofie Rescue and its #1000DogAdoptionChallenge begins on National Adopt a Pet Day
Every dog deserves a chance to be loved”UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant stride towards enhancing pet welfare and increasing adoption rates, Well Groomed Pets, the nation’s fastest-growing wellness and grooming franchise, proudly presents Woofie Rescue. This initiative is not just about finding homes for shelter and rescue dogs; it’s a collaborative effort with pet adoption shelters and rescues nationwide. Launched on National Adopt a Pet Day, Woofie Rescue is a unique nationwide program that focuses on securing forever homes for long-term, overlooked shelter residents.
— Well Groomed Pets CEO Mike Hill
"We believe every dog deserves a chance to be loved," says Well Groomed Pets CEO Mike Hill. "Woofie Rescue isn’t just an extension of our business; it's a reflection of our commitment to doing the right thing—helping every pup find a place where they are cherished and valued."
Woofie Rescue aims to alleviate the challenges faced by shelters and rescues daily, from limited resources to the heart-wrenching task of caring for dogs that may never find a home. Woofie Rescue will lighten the burden and help write happy endings for dogs that have spent too long without their own loving home.
Woofie Rescue harnesses video storytelling’s power to capture shelter dogs’ unique personalities and tales. Well Groomed Pets will produce professional-quality videos based on shelter-provided photos, videos, and detailed scripts of their long-term canine residents—at no cost to shelters. By focusing on the urgency of their situation and the lovability of the pups, the emphatic videos will substantially increase the likelihood of adoption.
Shelters that participate in Woofie Rescue also become part of the #1000DogAdoptionChallenge. This digital campaign, launching today, aims to catalyze the adoption of 1,000 dogs, rallying communities and inspiring action through the simple, yet powerful belief that "Every second matters, not one second more."
Sofia Catano, Well Groomed Pets Marketing Support Specialist, highlights the impact of the initiative, "Our #1000DogAdoptionChallenge and Woofie Rescue celebrate the joy dogs bring into our lives and emphasizes the urgency of their situation. Let’s ensure no dog has to wait a second longer than necessary to find a forever home."
"We invite shelters and rescues to be a part of this transformative journey," adds Hill. "Together, we can ensure that every second counts in the lives of these dogs. Let's work together to make each moment one of hope and opportunity."
To participate in Woofie Rescue, shelters and rescues are encouraged to visit Well Groomed Pets visit http://www.wellgroomedpets.com/woofie-rescue to get more information and submit videos and other materials.
Follow #1000DogAdoptionChallenge and Well Groomed Pets on social media at @WellGroomedPets to stay updated on Woofie Rescue success stories and more. Join us in making a difference— one dog, one video, one adoption at a time.
Adam Steelwater
Well Groomed Franchise Systems
+1 689-240-1900
mediarelations@wellgroomedopportunities.com