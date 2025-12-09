Birdfy to Showcase Award-Winning Birdwatching Innovations at CES 2026

The Birdfy Bath Pro allows bird watchers to see visitors in a whole new way. Birdfy Nest Duo Birdfy invites you to visit them at CES 2026

From All-Mighty Soothing ‘Spa’ to Slow-Motion Hummingbird Capture, Birdfy Transforms Backyard Birdwatching

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Birdfy , the company that makes birdwatching accessible and easy for everyone, showcases innovative products to delight nature-lovers at CES 2026 for the third consecutive year. On a mission to help people discover nature’s joy through thoughtful care and innovative technology, Birdfy’s newest smart birdwatching products capture the beauty and antics of avian visitors in real-time, high-resolution video and photos.This year, Birdfy has received two CES 2026 Innovation Awards for its outstanding bird-friendly inventions. Among them, the Birdfy Bath Pro won the Best of Innovation award, a top honor at the CES Innovation Awards, in the Pet & Animal Tech category; the Birdfy Hum Bloom brought home the title of Honoree in the Smart Home category.Exhibiting from Booth #51929 in Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Birdfy will showcase these innovative products in its smart birdwatching lineup:• Birdfy Bath Pro: An all-mighty, all-season bird bath featuring an intelligent dual-lens system. A panoramic wide-angle lens captures all the splashy action, while a 2K dynamic portrait lens automatically tracks and zooms in on individual birds, revealing spectacular detail and joyful movements. A de-icer ensures the bird bath remains available in colder weather, while multi-level, shallow perches provide safe and easy access for birds of all sizes. Built with recycled materials, the BIrdfy Bath Pro is a sustainable soothing “bath” for every bird.• Birdfy Hum Bloom: Its 8MP camera captures every detail in pristine 4K or mesmerizing 120fps slow-motion, so every wingbeat is picture perfect. Advanced AI identifies more than 150 hummingbird species, transforming each moment into a shareable discovery. The Birdfy Hum Bloom features a patented, leak-proof system and an ant moat to guarantee a clean, pest-free hummingbird environment.• Birdfy Nest Duo: The world’s first dual-camera smart birdhouse offers an unprecedented, dual perspective on life’s beginnings. Witness tender moments of nest-building inside, while the exterior camera captures every happy arrival and little ones’ first flight in 1080P FHD. Features upgrades that boost the patent-pending remote camera controller.• Birdfy Feeder Rookie and Birdfy Feeder Wood: Additional models in the comprehensive Birdfy ecosystem.Building on the success of the Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo, which was selected as a CES Innovation Award 2025 Honoree, Birdfy continues to innovate across its entire product line. The company has accumulated over 20 awards, serving more than 650,000 users across 174 countries.Birdfy's devices use AI-powered identification technology to recognize and catalog various bird species, allowing viewers to learn more about their backyard visitors with a friendly "bird's here" app notification. Each product features a powerful imaging system and video, along with the smart Birdfy app for real-time birdwatching.Underpinned by AI bird species identification and a powerful imaging system, the product lines on display at CES 2026 span AI-powered bird feeders, bird baths, and birdhouses. The showcase also includes innovative add-ons that upgrade the birdwatching experience.Birdfy Fund: Every dollar takes flight.A true conservator of nature, Birdfy proudly donates $1 from each product sale to the Birdfy Fund, raising more than $600,000 to date to support bird conservation and local initiatives. Through partnerships with schools, festivals, researchers, and organizations, the fund fosters education, habitat restoration, and wildlife-focused community engagement.Birdfy CES 2026 Note to Media:Visit Birdfy at CES 2026 in Venetian Expo, Halls A-D Booth #51929. Experience the full Birdfy lineup, including live demonstrations of the Birdfy Dual-Camera Feeder and insights into how Birdfy is elevating backyard birdwatching. Birdfy will also exhibit at two CES-related media showcase events – CES Unveiled, Sunday, January 4 from 5:00 until 8:30 p.m. at the Mandalay Bay and Pepcom’s Digital Experience, Monday, January 5 from 7:00 until 10:30 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas.About Birdfy:A global company with a well-established reputation for camera product excellence, Birdfy’s parent company Netvue will showcase its full lineup of smart bird feeders at CES. Under its Birdfy sub-brand, these devices provide effortless backyard birdwatching, detailed capture, and AI bird species ID identification on users' phones or tablets. For more information, please visit www.birdfy.com or contact press@birdfy.com###

