Japan travel agency TokudAw’s new partnership with WHILL provides greater freedom for guests with mobility needs
TokudAw’s new partnership with WHILL ensures travellers with additional mobility needs get the most out of their experience.TOKYO, JAPAN, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TokudAw has formed a partnership with WHILL to provide its guests with access to short-distance mobility support vehicles during their Japanese tours, ensuring that travellers with additional mobility needs are able to get the most out of their experience.
Silver tourism and multi-generational travel are on the rise
Over the last decade the travel and tourism industry has seen a marked increase in “Silver Tourism” – travellers over the age of 50 – and multi-generational travel where a range of age groups travel together. Condé Nast recently identified ‘skip-gen travel’ – where grandchildren and grandparents travel together – as a trend expected to increase through 2024, while figures from the UK’s Office for National Statistics show a 37 per cent rise in spending by over 65s on trips abroad in the last four years.
Providing the best experience for travellers with additional needs
As the average age of travellers increases, TokudAw’s new partnership aims to meet the greater demand for mobility support among its client base, and give its guests the best possible experience of Japan. WHILL’s short-distance mobility vehicles, Model F, are lightweight and easy to use, and can be stowed in TokudAw’s private car services for deployment by guests as required.
Wanping Aw, Managing Director of TokudAw tested WHILL’s vehicles for herself at Asakusa Nakamise Street, one of Japan’s most populated tourist destinations:
“WHILL was very easy to use! It has an intuitive patented joystick technology that allows the traveller to navigate easily and safely even in very crowded tourist destinations. The wheels are designed to absorb shock and allow easy movement even on uneven surfaces. It has 4 speed modes and exceptional responsiveness, allowing for complete control over even minor adjustments of position.
WHILL’s products are not just for travellers with disabilities, but for any of our guests who find long periods of walking difficult, who are easily tired, and who want to feel confident that they can keep up with their group. This partnership, and the additional of these new personal vehicles to our service, will give these guests a greater degree of independence, comfort and confidence, and allow them to enjoy their experience of Japan that much more.” – Wanping Aw, Managing Director and Co-Founder, TokudAw.
“WHILL provides our short-distance mobiliy vehicles and services throughout about 30 countries and regions. We are very happy to announce this partnership with TokudAw, and will continue to work closely to expand its services for in-bound tourists to make short-distance travel more convenient and accessible to people around the world.” -- Satoshi Sugie, CEO, WHILL Inc.
About TokudAw Inc.
TokudAw is a comprehensive destination management and consulting business that facilitates travel, event planning, and market entry in Japan for overseas corporations; consulting for students wishing to study in Japan; and premium bespoke tours for private leisure travel.
Our premium bespoke tours emphasise family travel, multi-generational groups, and silver travellers. After many years of working closely with guests with additional mobility needs, we have considerable expertise in providing guests with the support they need to ensure they enjoy the best possible travel experience.
Our mission is to facilitate mutual understanding between non-Japanese and Japanese individuals and corporations, to foster harmonious relationships that transcend cultural differences, and contribute to a collaborative and inclusive global environment.
About WHILL Inc
WHILL designs and manufactures short-distance mobility vehicles suitable for pedestrian areas, including the Model F being a lightweight, foldable option ideal for family travel.
WHILL continues to innovate comprehensive transportation services to meet temporary and short-term mobility needs, including rental services for domestic and international travelers. The WHILL Autonomous Service, which combines Japan’s most advanced technologies, has been introduced at major airports in Japan (both domestic and international terminals) to transport passengers to boarding gates that are far away as an alternative to existing wheelchair services. At the same time, the service helps to further improve and optimise passenger services by reducing the burden on airport staff.
