NAMI Southwest Ohio presents the 21st Annual NAMIWalks this Mental Health Awareness Month
The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southwest Ohio will raise funds & awareness on Saturday, May 11 with the annual event NAMIWalks SWOH.CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The free annual community walk held at Sawyer Point (9 AM to 12:00 PM) is a local day of awareness to support mental health for all. NAMIWalks participants don't just walk the walk, they are the walk. This is the Walk with no finish line, only a thousand new beginnings. NAMIWalks is about people who think nothing of giving everything - their time, their stories, their heartfelt dedication to the cause: Mental Health for All. Now it's your turn to step forward.
Funds raised go directly to providing free local programs, resources, & services that bring NAMI's message of hope to everyone impacted by mental illness. NAMI services benefit individuals who live with mental illness, their families, and loved ones. NAMI believes cost should never be a barrier to mental health care, and all programs and services are offered at no cost. Programs and services include support groups, deep-dive educational courses for individuals or families, mental health and suicide prevention programming in schools, presentations and workshops in businesses, faith communities, and other organizations, an Information & Referral HelpLine, and more. NAMIWalks SWOH funds support these initiatives in Hamilton, Clermont, Warren and Clinton Counties.
The power of NAMI SWOH’s mission to provide advocacy, education, support, & public awareness is being felt as never before. “We’re asking the community to join us and become the change,” says Executive Director, Katie Harper. “When NAMI Walks, we fuel awareness, reduce stigma, and let everyone know they are not alone. This event is so special because the feeling of community & hope is palpable. When you join us for NAMIWalks, you join a nationwide movement of commitment to substantive change.”
In addition to the 5K Walk (shortcut routes available), visit Sponsor Booths and the Community Partners tent to learn about the mental health resources available in our community and for some fun giveaways! Travelin' Tom's Coffee & Kona Ice will be on site. NAMIWalks is family and dog friendly, and free to attend. To register visit namiwalks.org/swoh
NAMIWalks SWOH is supported by Presenting Sponsor TriHealth, National Partner Alkermes, & local Premier Sponsor U.S. Bank.
NAMI Southwest Ohio is part of the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.
