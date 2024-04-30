Freely Launches the "Backyard Pro" Campaign to Sponsor Unsung Sports Heroes
Empowering Unsponsored Athletes: Freely's 'Backyard Pro' Campaign Promotes Wellness and Support Through CBD
As a small player in a field of giants, Freely identifies with the underdog—the backyard pros, said Geoff Doran, Marketing Director at Freely.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freely, a small-scale CBD brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its "Backyard Pro" campaign, an initiative designed to champion the spirit and dedication of amateur athletes across the nation who play for the love of the game. This campaign seeks to recognize and support the unsung heroes of community sports—those who embody the passion and resilience of a true competitor without the backing of major sponsorships and do the sport for the love of the sport.
Freely invites athletes from all walks of life to share their stories about how CBD has helped them "Live Freely" and excel in their sports pursuits. The most compelling entries will win a year-long sponsorship, receiving a monthly supply of any Freely product of their choice for a year.
"As a small player in a field of giants, Freely identifies with the underdog—the backyard pros," said Geoff Doran, Marketing Director at Freely. "Our brand is about more than just CBD; it's about empowering the everyday athlete. We understand the challenges faced by those who aren't professionally sponsored. That's why we are committed to supporting our community's 'Davids' against the industry 'Goliaths.' We stand with every amateur competitor at each match, pickup basketball tournament, on the trail or even on the pickleball courts. Our mission is to help our customers 'Live Freely' through the natural benefits of CBD."
CBD has gained significant traction in the wellness community for its ability to aid recovery, reduce inflammation, and improve mental focus—all without the psychoactive effects associated with its cousin, THC. Freely's range of products, cbd gummies to topical creams, are designed with the highest quality standards to support health and enhance athletic performance.
Participation Details
Participants can submit their stories via Freely’s campaign page at https://freelyproducts.com/pages/backyard-pro-submission. Entries will be accepted from May 1st, 2024 to July 30th, 2024, and the winners will be announced via our website and social media platforms on August 1st, 2024.
About Freely CBD
Freely is dedicated to delivering high-quality, third-party tested CBD products that are crafted to meet the needs of both everyday consumers and amateur athletes. With a focus on purity and potency, Freely aims to provide wellness products that support a healthy lifestyle and enable individuals to push their boundaries naturally.
To learn more about Freely and the "Backyard Pro" campaign.
