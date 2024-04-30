Preferred proponent selected for Surrey Langley SkyTrain systems, trackwork

CANADA, April 30 - The Province is moving the Surrey Langley SkyTrain project forward with the selection of a preferred proponent team to design and build the systems and trackwork.

Following a competitive procurement process, the Province has selected Transit Integrators BC to enter into final contract negotiations. The Transit Integrators BC team is comprised of:

AtkinsRéalis Major Projects Inc.

AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc.

Western Pacific Enterprises Ltd.

Transit Integrators BC will start initial design work and planning for the systems and trackwork of the project. Western Pacific Enterprises Ltd. is a Surrey-based company that has contributed to previous SkyTrain projects, including the original Expo Line, Millennium Line, Canada Line and the Evergreen extension.

Works related to the guideway and stations components of the project are underway along the new SkyTrain route. This includes work to relocate power lines and prepare for the start of major construction this year. People who travel on Fraser Highway should plan additional travel time or consider alternative routes, as work is taking place in multiple locations along the corridor.

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is a 16-kilometre extension of the Expo Line from King George Station to Langley City Centre, the first rapid-transit expansion south of the Fraser River in 30 years.

Once complete, the project will provide high-quality and low-cost transportation for people in Surrey, Langley and across Metro Vancouver. Passengers will be able to travel between Langley City and Surrey Centre in approximately 22 minutes and between Langley and downtown Vancouver in just over an hour.

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is being delivered through three separate contracts. In April 2024, the Province announced the selection of South Fraser Station Partners to design and build eight new stations for the project, including cycling and walking paths around the new stations.

In March 2024, the Province announced that SkyLink Guideway Partners has been chosen as the preferred proponent to design, build and finance the elevated guideway and associated roadworks, utilities and active transportation elements of the project.

Requests for proposals for all three phases were issued in early 2023 and formal contract announcements are anticipated in the coming months. Major construction on Surrey Langley Skytrain is expected to begin this year.

Learn More:

To learn more about the Surrey Langley SkyTrain project, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/surrey-langley-skytrain