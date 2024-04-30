Affordable, accessible homes coming for seniors in Elkford

CANADA, April 30 - Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care –

“These homes will make a huge difference in the lives of seniors and people living with disabilities, who want to live independently near amenities that support their health and well-being. I’m proud to be part of a government that’s prioritizing their needs, while addressing a housing crisis that we know disproportionately affects them.”

Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston –

“These new units will provide secure, affordable and accessible places to call home for seniors and people living with disabilities in Elkford. As ground breaks on this exciting project, I want to thank all of our partners for their dedication and collaboration, and for continuing to invest in rural communities across British Columbia.”

Steve Fairbairn, mayor of Elkford –

“After years of planning by the Elkford Housing Society, we’re thrilled to see this project underway. The district strongly supports purpose-built, affordable rental housing and housing for seniors in our community, and this project is a prime example of the development we’re hoping to see in our growing downtown area.”

Thomas McDonald, director, Electoral Area A, Regional District of East Kootenay –

“We recognize the importance of creating safe and comfortable spaces for our seniors to call home, while enjoying all the benefits that come with staying in their community. We are proud to be a funding partner on this initiative and to see construction underway on this vibrant, accessible housing project in Elkford.”

Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO, Columbia Basin Trust –

“Access to affordable rental housing is a pressing issue, which is why the trust has prioritized supporting communities, like Elkford, to create housing that meets their needs. We’re excited to support construction-related training opportunities and see solar arrays and high-speed fibre installed for the 25 finished units. Congratulations to the Elkford Housing Society and to all the partners for their commitment to making this project a reality.”

Robin Sheremeta, president, coal business unit, Teck –

“Teck is proud to have contributed funding and land toward the construction of the Elkford seniors housing project. We are committed to working with project partners and stakeholders alike to help support much-needed rental units for residents to continue living in Elkford, a place many call home.”

Kim Bauer, vice-president, Elkford Housing Society –

“The Elkford Housing Society is very excited about our partnership with BC Housing, the Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation, Columbia Basin Trust, District of Elkford, Regional District of East Kootenay and Teck to provide 25 units of barrier-free housing for seniors and people with disabilities in Elkford. The society is pleased that this housing will allow seniors and people living with disabilities to remain in Elkford as they age.”