Runway improvements at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, May 1 through June 7

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will temporarily close Runway 4R-22L at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at Honolulu (HNL) for 37 calendar days starting from 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 through Friday, June 7, 2024. During this continuous closure, Runways 8L-26R, 8R-26L, and 4L-22R will remain available for arrivals and departures.

The closure to the runway is needed to perform runway shoulder paving and drainage work to maintain airfield compliance with current Federal Aviation Administration standards. All work is weather permitting; should additional time be needed, HDOT will update this notice.

Travelers may experience delays on interisland flights departing to HNL during peak hours from mid-morning to early afternoon as transpacific arrivals are prioritized for arrivals due to the reduced runway capacity. Additionally, increased noise may be experienced in surrounding neighborhoods due to the rerouting of aircraft. HDOT appreciates the community’s patience and understanding while the needed work is conducted to continue safe operations at HNL.

