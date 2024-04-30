Silver Lining, with Wells Fargo support, releases a free Small Business Habit Quiz
As Small Business Owners wrestle with mental health in a challenging economy, the new resource offers tips for success and resilience.
Any Small Business Owner in the world can take this quiz in less than 5 minutes, at no cost to them, to help them decrease their stress and increase their profitable habits!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver Lining, known for its innovative support of small businesses, proudly reveals the Small Business Habit Quiz, a cutting-edge tool designed to empower Small Business Owners to unlock the full potential of their habits for sustainable and profitable growth.
— Carissa Reiniger, Founder & CEO of Silver Lining
Drawing on two decades of behavior change research and insights from over 14,000 small businesses across 76 countries via the SLAP™ platform; the Small Business Habit Quiz is specifically designed to empower Small Business Owners. In under 5 minutes, a Small Business Owner will take an interactive quiz that leads to a customized 5-page report that gives them actionable steps to take to improve their Goal Habits, Time Habits, Money Habits, and Support Habits. By identifying and celebrating their strengths and pinpointing areas needing improvement it gives every Small Business Owner a deep understanding of their patterns and, ultimately, how to build a more resilient mindset and business.
This initiative underscores The American Small Business Growth Program's commitment to innovation and putting small businesses first. The program, powered by Silver Lining and supported by Wells Fargo, continues to enhance the resources available to SMBs, building on the successful foundation of the Silver Lining Action Plan (SLAP™), a proprietary product designed to leverage Behavior Change Science to help Small Business Owners succeed by setting and hitting their growth goals.
The Small Business Habit Quiz builds on Silver Lining’s SMB De-Stress Guide, which gathered hundreds of survey responses from Silver Lining’s global community of small to medium-sized business (SMB) owners and found alarming trends in their mental health. 75% of Small Business Owners have varying degrees of stated concern about their mental health; however, most also said they didn't have enough time (52%) or money (73%) to seek help.
While mental health should always be addressed with the help of professionals, Silver Lining built the Small Business Habit Quiz as a no-cost, low-time tool that helps Small Business Owners think about how their daily habits can support their time, money, and energy becoming more aligned to their priorities and goals. The actionable report each SMB receives gives them a clear Action Plan of things they can do to create more time and money in their life and business with far less pressure and stress.
"I am so excited for the release of the Small Business Habit Quiz. As a business owner who has spent the last 19 years working with thousands of Small Business Owners, I know firsthand how hard it is. There never feels like there is enough time or money available to create the time and money that you want, and you always wish someone would give you a clear plan of the things to do that would make it just a bit easier." says Carissa Reiniger, Founder & CEO of Silver Lining. "The fact that any Small Business Owner in the world can take this quiz in less than 5 minutes, at no cost to them, and get a customized 5-page report with very practical SLAP™-based actions that will help them decrease their stress and increase their profitable habits is game-changing!"
Small Business Owners are encouraged to take the free Small Business Habit Quiz now and receive:
-Habits Insights: on their natural patterns related to Goals, Time, Money, and Support
-Strengths Celebration: clarity and celebration of good habits
-Actionable Improvements: a detailed, personalized report with SLAP™-based actions to improve habits and build stronger life and business resilience and outcomes
The Small Business Owner Habit Quiz can be found at the following link: www.slapcenter.com/habitquiz
For more about the American Small Business Growth Program: www.smallbizsilverlining.com/asbgp
About Silver Lining
Since 2005, Silver Lining has been helping Small Business Owners worldwide build more profitable and sustainable businesses through their tech-enabled and data-driven Small Business Growth Program - SLAP™ - the Silver Lining Action Plan. Their proven Behavior Change Science methodology is the new modern approach to the age-old problem of growing a small business. Additionally, as part of their commitment to do everything "Small Business First," they have since launched - Thank You Small Business - a Global Movement to thank, celebrate, and support all small businesses globally, as well as Impact5X, an economic justice initiative to decrease barriers to access for Small Business Owners from marginalized communities. Learn more at www.smallbizsilverlining.com.
