Grand Rapids Symphonic Band Receives Generous Endowment, Ensuring Musical Excellence for Future Generations
Endowment from David and Stephanie Dorner Elevates Grand Rapids Symphonic Band, Guarantees Brilliant Performances and Community Involvement for Years to ComeGRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATE, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grand Rapids Symphonic Band (GRSB) Board is pleased to announce a substantial gift that was received by the GRSB Endowment Fund in March. This gift was presented to the Band by David and Stephanie Dorner to help ensure the ongoing operation of this outstanding musical organization.
David Dorner, founder and chairman of the board of DornerWorks – a leading engineering solutions provider, has been a longtime member of the GRSB board and saxophone section. David shared the following statement: “I have enjoyed performing on saxophone with the Grand Rapids Symphonic Band over the past 31 years and find that music making is a great way to refresh my mind and spirit while managing and growing DornerWorks. I wanted to contribute to this endowment fund in a significant way to ensure the viability of the organization such that others may continue to benefit from this superb organization well into the future.”
The Grand Rapids Symphonic Band, founded in 1978, is a premier adult community band that fosters excellence in performance, supports instrumental music as a lifelong experience and contributes to the enrichment of cultural life in the greater Grand Rapids area.
Dr. Albert Harrison, current board president states: “This endowment gift will allow our organization to continue its mission of lifelong music performance, educational outreach programs, and artistic excellence. The GRSB board is very excited by the creative possibilities this gift will permit for the band.”
The Grand Rapids Symphonic Band has 65 members, including many current and retired music teachers as well as many other career professionals who enjoy the challenge of musical excellence. The Band performs 5 concerts each year and has performed for many conferences and festivals such as the Michigan Music Educators Conference, Association of Concert Bands, Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts, International Trumpet Guild, and the Red Cedar Festival of Community Bands. Each year the Band hosts a solo competition for outstanding high school soloists throughout the state of Michigan. The winning soloist receives the opportunity to perform their solo with GRSB accompaniment plus a $1000 award for the student to enhance their future musical endeavors.
Barry D. Martin, Professor of Music, Grand Valley State University, states: “As the Artistic Conductor/Music Director of the Grand Rapids Symphonic Band, it is my distinct pleasure to lead this ensemble. This endowment will help the organization continue to make strides towards financial security in the coming years. I look forward to the continued musical excellence and further financial contributions to support this outstanding ensemble.
Thanks to David and Stephanie Dorner for this generous gift from longtime supporters of the GRSB. We will always be in your gratitude for David’s 31 years in the ensemble and Stephanie’s support/attendance at every concert.”
The season finale concert of the GRSB will be performed on Sunday, May 12, 2024 at Grandville High School Auditorium at 3 pm. The program is titled Viva La Musica! and includes exciting Latin inspired music including Clifton Williams Symphonic Dance #3 “Fiesta,” Aaron Copland’s El Salon Mexico, and El Camino Real by Alfred Reed.
For more information visit the GRSB Website (grsymphonicband.org), Facebook (facebook.com/GRSBand), or contact Susan Wygmans, Business Manager, at grsymphonicband@gmail.com.
