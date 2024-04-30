Firefighters & EMS Fund Applauds Senate Passage of S.870 Fire Grants and Safety Act, Urges House to Follow Suit

The Fire Grants and Safety Act has successfully passed by the Senate. Now, grassroots organization Firefighters & EMS Fund urges the U.S. House to do the same.

S.870 is a vital piece of legislation that directly supports our firefighters and EMS personnel, ensuring they have the necessary resources and training to keep our communities safe.” — Jane Porter

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLOMBIA, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fire Grants and Safety Act (S.870), a crucial piece of legislation aimed at bolstering firefighting capabilities and enhancing fire safety measures nationwide, has successfully been passed by the Senate. This bill reauthorizes funding for various grant programs, including the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) and Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) through 2030. These grants play a crucial role in assisting fire departments and EMS organizations in acquiring essential equipment, training personnel, and implementing fire prevention and safety initiatives.

"S.870 is a vital piece of legislation that directly supports our firefighters and EMS personnel, ensuring they have the necessary resources and training to keep our communities safe," said Jane Porter, Executive Director of Firefighters & EMS Fund and the Firefighter’s Support Alliance, commented. "The resources provided by this legislation will enable departments to better protect our firefighters and the communities they serve."

The Fire Grants and Safety Act also focuses on firefighter health and safety by allocating resources for research and development in fire safety technology. It emphasizes data collection and analysis to identify trends and risks, as well as promoting collaboration and partnerships between federal, state, and local agencies.

The passage of S.870 in the Senate marks a critical milestone, but its journey is not yet complete. Firefighters & EMS Fund urges the House of Representatives and President Biden to swiftly approve and enact this important legislation, ensuring that our firefighters continue to have the support and resources they need to continue their vital work.

For more information and to show your support for the S.870 Fire Grants and Safety Act, visit https://firefighterssupportalliance.com/

Firefighters and EMS Fund is a national political organization organized under Section 527 of the IRS Tax Code. Contributions are not tax deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

