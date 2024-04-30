Allegiance Capital Group Deploys New Saas Technology Paving The Way For A Higher Level Of Approved And Funded Businesses
Allegiance Capital Group Deploys Proprietary Lender Matching Algorithm March of 2024 Pioneering Highest Approval Rates in the Online Business Funding Industry
The Most Opportunity Lies On The Path We Set For Ourselves.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allegiance Capital Group, a leading Online Business Funding Corporation is making a significant impact in the business funding industry with its groundbreaking and innovative rapid business funding platform. The company, under the leadership of CEO Samuel Rodriguez, has instituted a proprietary lender matching algorithm that was engineered to revolutionize the business funding industry, providing significantly higher rates of approval and funded deals within the business funding space as opposed to its competition.
With financing available from $10,000 to $18 Million and No Credit Check Funding Options available for new or high growth businesses with strong revenues, Allegiance Capital Group is a financial titan orchestrating an elite alliance of astute investors, leading banks, and cutting-edge alternative financial solutions, all geared up to propel your entrepreneurial journey.
The traditional process of securing business financing has proven frustrating, time-consuming, and stressful for small business owners. Allegiance Capital Group saw a need for a more efficient and effective solution to this problem. They have created an innovative platform that uses advanced technology to allow borrowers to apply and then match them with top-tier banks, funders, and lenders with no hard credit checks, streamlining the process of generating quotes and increasing the chances of securing capital with preferable terms.
They're product offering includes Merchant Cash Advances, Business Term Loans, Business Lines of Credit, SBA Loans, Equipment Financing, 0% Intro Rate & Traditional Rate Credit Card Stacking, Commercial & Residential Mortgages & Cash Out Refinancing, Reverse MCA Consolidations for those with high MCA Debt seeking to free up cash flow as well as Asset Based Lending, Hard Money Loans, A/R Factoring and IRA & 401k Rollovers for Business Startups with no tax penalties in addition to Private Investment Funds.
They're proprietary lender matching algorithm was designed to provide borrowers with fast access to the best financing options available, empowering them to grow and thrive. With the platform, borrowers can save time and energy, while increasing their chances of securing the funding they need to succeed. The algorithm matches borrowers with the most suitable lenders, making it easier for them to apply and access funding quickly and efficiently.
"Allegiance Capital Group's goal is to empower businesses by providing them with access to the best financing options available," said CEO Samuel Rodriguez. "We believe that our platform will continue to revolutionize the business financing landscape, making it easier for small business owners to access the capital they need to grow and thrive."
The company's platform is user-friendly and caters to a wide range of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, technology, wholesale, retail, and many more. Allegiance Capital Group's commitment to providing exceptional service and connecting borrowers with the right lenders has earned them a reputation as a trailblazer in the industry.
"Our platform is designed to help small businesses succeed by providing them with quick and easy access to all they're available business funding options at no cost, with no obligation and no hard inquiries to they're credit all from the comfort of they're home, office or even on the go, unlike major banks or traditional funding companies who require excessive paperwork, have lengthy turnaround times and complicated contracts if you're lucky enough to get an approval. Everything we do is secured within the cloud. Apply online, upload supporting documents, receive offers and e-sign contracts at home, from the office or on the go. We bring the banks to you saving you time and effort while ensuring your best interests are always being met" said CEO Samuel Rodriguez.
Established in 2020, Allegiance Capital Group has served numerous satisfied merchants. With an impeccable A+ Rating and full Accreditation from the Better Business Bureau, alongside glowing reviews on platforms like Trustpilot, Google, and Yelp, it's evident that they're dedication to customer success drives they're daily agenda.
If you are a small business owner looking for financing, Allegiance Capital Group's platform could be the solution that you need. With their innovative proprietary lender matching algorithm, you can apply online right now by visiting: secure.allegiancecapitalgroup.com and increase your chances of securing the funding you need to grow and thrive risk free. To learn more about Allegiance Capital Group and their services, visit their website at www.allegiancecapitalgroup.com.
