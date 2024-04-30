Caulfield and Hu Presented “Medicare Advantage Member Appeals – Successes & Frontiers” at the NPAC

Chris Caulfield, MD, a hospitalist in the UNC Division of Hospital Medicine, and Edward Hu, MD, an internist with UNC Health Rex, presented at the National Physician Advisor Conference (NPAC) on the process for filing member appeals of Medicare Advantage denials.

Dr. Caulfield (standing) and Dr. Hu (sitting) presented at the NPAC.

Drs. Caulfield and Hu presented “Medicare Advantage Member Appeals – Successes & Frontiers,” outlining the process for filing member appeals of Medicare Advantage denials as well as how to file complaints to the CMS regional office when Medicare Advantage denies basic benefits for its members. The NPAC conference took place in San Diego on April 18, 2024.

Their work was cited by Dr. Ron Hirsch in RACMonitor on April 24, 2024. Read the view article, “Medicare Advantage Complaints that the Plans Don’t Want – And the Review of Systems that Wasn’t Done,” where Dr. Hirsch summarized the presentation.