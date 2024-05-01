Hoteliers, Integration Partners Applaud Maestro PMS’s Innovative, All-In-One Technology
NEW tools take center stage at the company’s largest Users’ Conference on record, including embedded payments, learning management, client incentives and more
Nearly everyone who attended congratulated us on a terrific event . . . it was heartwarming to see the Maestro PMS family come together in the true spirit of hospitality.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent hoteliers gathered in Toronto last month to attend “Accelerate 2024”, a user’s conference hosted by Maestro PMS, the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises all-in-one PMS solution for hotels.
Shattering past attendance records, hotel operators and technology sponsors said the event exceeded their expectations. Ideas were exchanged, alliances built, and NEW tools and mobile enhancements introduced to set everyone in attendance up for success today and into the future.
“We are fortunate to have a PMS company that cares as much about the success of their clients and their ability to efficiently operate as Maestro does,” said Heidi Marcellus, front desk manager at The Adelphi Hotel in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. “Now that the event is over, I will be urging my team to utilize live chat when they are not sure how to do something and taking advantage of the opportunity to send in some specialized enhancement requests. Our hotel has always strived to be on the cutting edge of hospitality technology, and we are continuously working to find integration partners to enhance our guests’ experiences. Immediately we plan to implement Maestro’s online gift card portal, its GuestXMS (Guest Experience Management system) seamless engagement hub that provides two-way SMS communication between staff and guests, and its new training solution.
“One of the many reasons why I am so happy with Maestro is the longevity of their support team,” she said. “I have been at this hotel for almost seven years, and many of the Maestro staff I have called/emailed for help have been with Maestro for at least the same amount of time. Not only do they help me, but they teach me how to do things so I can help myself and my team in the future. Maestro PMS is always evolving and getting better based on its team’s industry knowledge and feedback and requests from the hotels that use the system. The countless things Maestro PMS is capable of is impressive. The system is so robust and can do way more than we need it to do. I really appreciated learning about the many helpful features and reports within the system, many of which have always been there, and others that are new or in the works.”
A few of those “new or in-the-works” tools presented at Accelerate 2024 include:
• Maestro MezzoPay Embedded Payments – a solution that offers seamless and secure credit-card transaction capabilities and integrates credit-card processing into Maestro PMS for more simplified payment processes while improving the customer experience and removing layers and friction.
• Maestro Learning Management System – a tool that revolutionizes Maestro’s training approach for all users including front line users and all team members. It supports new hire and seasonal staff onboarding as well as continuing Maestro education, and features centralized PMS training, personalized learning paths, progressive learning, effortless tracking, and “gamification” (rules, point scoring, and other elements typically associated with games applied to task management and training reinforcement).
• Maestro Client Reference Incentive – an expansive program that rewards users for sharing their Maestro PMS experience with their peers. Participants receive exclusive training, discounts on Maestro products and services, free passes and discounts to future Maestro events, complimentary passes to industry tradeshows, personalized support, and complimentary Maestro PMS mobile tools. During the event, 35 customers signed up on the spot for the program and they continue to flow in post conference.
• Feature Enhancements to Maestro Mobile starting with Maestro Touch – a game changing tablet user interface transforming the user experience at the front desk. Touch features a simple and intuitive front end that requires almost no training and is available across any device equipped with a touch screen, including mobile devices, tablets, laptops, and more. Features include Check-In Functionality, Check-Out Functionality, Mobile Signature Capture, Real-Time Room Availability, and Integration and Data Synchronization. Guest self-serve capabilities for tablets and smartphones, change/update credit card during mobile check out, and online themed Gift Card enhancements were also presented.
Integration Remains Top of Mind
When properties need to go beyond the scope of the PMS’s capabilities, Maestro’s collection of APIs integrate with hundreds of third-party solutions. Integration partners were on hand at the event to showcase their seamless connection with Maestro, enabling operators to reduce the overall number of technology vendors they must work with.
“System integration is very important to us at The Adelphi Hotel as it enables us to give great service in all aspects of the guest experience,” Marcellus said. “We know we can’t do it alone and all the different companies help us manage these important and sometimes complex responsibilities.”
Christina Ranuro, General Manager of The White Sands Oceanfront Resort and Spa in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, concurred with Marcellus. She said having Maestro integration partners in Toronto gave her a really good feel for some of the solutions that Maestro interfaces with and what future considerations she can plan for.
“The Maestro User’s Conference is valuable in so many ways,” Ranuro said. “Not only do we get to communicate with people from other hotels, share perspectives, and learn best practices, but we also get to meet people from Maestro and the vendor community who have helped us over the phone or computer. It really bridges the communication gap and helps build stronger relationships. I’m proud to be part of the growing Maestro family.”
Tyler Mulkey, head of business development and strategic partnerships for PurpleCloud Technologies – an event Gold Sponsor, said: “Reflecting on the Maestro User’s Conference 2024, I am filled with immense joy and inspiration. The event was a testament to the power of intimacy in fostering meaningful connections with our clients and cultivating stronger partnerships. Engaging in insightful discussions, sharing experiences, and collaborating on innovative solutions reaffirmed our collective dedication to mutual growth and success. It was truly heartening to witness the synergy and camaraderie that flourished throughout the conference, leaving me with renewed enthusiasm for the journey ahead with our PurpleCloud and Maestro partnership."
Alex Thalassinos, President of Silverware POS, a Platinum Sponsor of the event, said: "At the heart of every successful hotel is a seamless integration of technology and service. The synergy between Silverware & Maestro solutions is extremely robust and an industry first. Together, we are redefining the hotel experience by seamlessly integrating our point-of-sale technology with this comprehensive property-management solution. This partnership exemplifies our shared dedication to innovation and customer success."
Thank You’s All Around
Warren Dehan, Maestro PMS President, said he is thrilled that all attendees deem the Accelerate 2024 a huge success.
“Nearly everyone who attended congratulated us on a terrific event – not just for keeping them up to date on innovations and upgrades to our cloud and on-premises all-in-one PMS, but for the camaraderie built and time spent with each other just having fun. From a private suite at Rogers Center for the Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees baseball game to our Wild West theme night at Steam Whistle Brewing filled with live country music, amazing food, line dancing lessons and even a showdown with the mechanical bull for those who dared to challenge it, it was heartwarming to see the Maestro PMS family come together in the true spirit of hospitality.
“Special thanks to our keynote speaker Adam Mogelonsky who captivated the audience with his presentation on ‘Technology and Total Revenues: Automation as the Engine for a Healthy Profitability Mix,’” Dehan said. “His insights left everyone buzzing with ideas and ready to embrace the future of hospitality.
I also want to extend my appreciation to our stakeholders, owners, executives, managers, department heads, revenue/reservations professionals, and IT technicians who carved out time from their bustling schedules to join us for this event. Finally, a special shout-out to our sponsoring integration partners who enriched the learning journey for all attendees.”
About Maestro PMS
Maestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises all-in-one PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s enterprise system offers embedded payments and 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contact free apps to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and enable operators to engage guests with a personalized and safe experience. Maestro’s Support Service provides unparalleled 24/7 North American based live support and education services.
