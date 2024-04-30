ICYMI: Manchin Statement on Final Rule for NEPA Review Process

Washington, DC — Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the following statement on the White House Council of Environmental Quality’s (CEQ) final rule to implement reforms to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review process which were included in the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) by Chairman Manchin.

“At a time when everyone agrees that it takes too long to build infrastructure in this country, the Administration’s new NEPA regulations will take us backwards. All the White House had to do was implement the commonsense, bipartisan permitting reforms in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, that all sides agreed upon, but once again they’ve disregarded the deal that was made, the intent of the law that was signed, and are instead corrupting it with their own radical agenda. This will only lead to more costly delays and litigation. For this reason, I intend to lead a Congressional Review Act resolution of disapproval to get back to the deal that they cut with Congress and signed into law,” said Chairman Manchin.