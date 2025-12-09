Heinrich Highlights Economic Benefits of America’s National Parks, Condemns Recent Announcement to Remove Fee-Free Admission of Juneteenth and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

WASHINGTON — During a U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks hearing to consider 26 pending bills, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the full committee, delivered opening remarks on the role national parks play in boosting our country’s economy and the importance of protecting public lands as the Trump Administration continues to divest from National Park Service sites.

Heinrich also sounded the alarm on the Trump Administration’s recent announcement to remove fee-free admission on Juneteenth and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, both federal holidays, and instead implement a fee-free day on President Trump’s birthday, a move that reflects the Administration's ongoing commitment to erasing our nation’s history.

VIDEO: Ranking Member Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) delivers opening remarks during a National Parks Subcommittee hearing, December 9th, 2025.

“Every single day, the public lands recreation economy contributes over $350 million a day to our nation’s economic health,” began Heinrich, citing the economic impact of our nation’s public lands. “And that’s not a typo. It’s a testament to just how deeply Americans value time outdoors and their nation’s history and how crucial our public lands are to supporting job growth, supporting small businesses, rural communities.”

“The Administration recently announced that Martin Luther King Day and Juneteenth would no longer be fee-free days on our public lands, despite being federal holidays,” said Heinrich, pointing out the latest move the Trump Administration has made to denigrate our public lands. “Instead, Flag Day will be fee-free. And it’s a coincidence, I’m sure, that while Flag Day isn’t a federal holiday, it is the President’s birthday.”

“Rest assured folks...when this President is in the past, Martin Luther King Day and Juneteenth will not only have fee-free National Park admission, but they will occupy again incredible places of pride in our nation's history,” closed Heinrich.

A video of Heinrich’s opening remarks is here.

A transcript of Heinrich’s remarks as delivered is below:

Thank you, Mr. Chairman and I want to thank you and C0-Chair Angus King for convening today’s hearing.

Though I may not agree with every bill on the agenda, I am so grateful that we have the chance to spend some time talking about an issue that literally touches every corner of this country: our national parks and the role they play in America’s incredible outdoor recreation economy.

And I particularly look forward to working with you and the Co-Chair on the America the Beautiful Act.

Every single day, the public lands recreation economy contributes over $350 million a day to our nation’s economic health. And that’s not a typo. It’s a testament to just how deeply Americans value time outdoors and their nation’s history and how crucial our public lands are to supporting job growth, supporting small businesses, rural communities.

Our national parks and park system units are major contributors to the economic success that our public lands bring. Parks like Glacier, White Sands, Acadia are iconic for a reason.

They are world-class destinations that draw millions of visitors from around the world. And today’s hearing also highlights something equally important: the hundreds of smaller national parks, historic sites, seashores, and monuments that really are the woven into the fabric of our nation’s history and communities across the United States.

Places like Petroglyph National Monument or Pecos National Historical Park in New Mexico, these are places make a real difference in people’s lives. They preserve and celebrate our history, the good and the bad. They honor our heroes, they protect our wildlife and watersheds. And they offer outdoor classrooms for students and provide spaces for families to connect with the outdoors.

They offer us opportunities to escape the pressures of everyday life and enjoy the outdoors.

And unfortunately, you know, recent National Park Service management directives from this Administration, including the dramatic budget cuts that the Co-Chair referenced, major staffing reductions, proposals to divest of hundreds of NPS sites, are a significant threat to the parks that Americans know and love.

What’s more, the Administration recently announced that Martin Luther King Day and Juneteenth would no longer be fee-free days on our public lands, despite being federal holidays.

Instead, Flag Day will be fee-free. And it’s a coincidence, I’m sure, that while Flag Day isn’t a federal holiday, it is the President’s birthday.

Rest assured folks...when this President is in the past, Martin Luther King Day and Juneteenth, will not only have fee-free National Park admission, but they will occupy again incredible places of pride in our nation's history.

Thank you, Mr. Chairman.

