Visitor Arrivals and Visitor Spending Continued to Decline in March 2024

For Immediate Release: April 30, 2024

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total visitor arrivals and total visitor spending in March 2024 declined in comparison to March 2023. There were 855,537 visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in March 2024, down 5.0 percent from a year ago. Total visitor spending measured in nominal dollars was $1.76 billion, which was a drop of 4.2 percent compared to March 2023. When compared to pre-pandemic 2019 levels, March 2024 total visitor arrivals represent a 92.1 percent recovery from March 2019 and total visitor spending was higher than March 2019 ($1.49 billion, +18.2%).

In March 2024, 843,519 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 12,018 visitors came via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 892,239 visitors (-5.5%) arrived by air and 8,561 visitors (+40.4%) came by cruise ships in March 2023, and 917,026 visitors (-8.0%) arrived by air and 11,824 visitors (+1.6%) came by cruise ships in March 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in March 2024 was 8.49 days, compared to 8.69 days (-2.3%) in March 2023 and 8.36 days (+1.5%) in March 2019. The statewide average daily census¹ was 234,306 visitors in March 2024, compared to 252,633 visitors (-7.3%) in March 2023 and 250,528 visitors (-6.5%) in March 2019.

In March 2024, 421,731 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, down from March 2023 (464,295 visitors, -9.2%), but an increase compared to March 2019 (399,049 visitors, +5.7%). U.S. West visitor spending of $801.1 million decreased from March 2023 ($838.5 million, -4.5%), but was much higher than March 2019 ($578.1 million, +38.6%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in March 2024 ($232 per person) increased compared to March 2023 ($220 per person, +5.4%) and was considerably more than March 2019 ($176 per person, +32.1%).

In March 2024, arrivals from the U.S. East of 223,494 visitors declined compared to March 2023 (245,466 visitors, -9.0%) and from March 2019 (225,648 visitors, -1.0%). U.S. East visitor spending of $526.5 million decreased from March 2023 ($577.3 million, -8.8%), but was significantly higher than in March 2019 ($404.5 million, +30.2%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in March 2024 ($261 per person) was up from March 2023 ($257 per person, +1.3%) and was considerably more than in March 2019 ($201 per person, +29.5%).

There were 62,912 visitors from Japan in March 2024, which was up significantly compared to March 2023 (40,039 visitors, +57.1%), but still much lower than March 2019 (133,858 visitors, -53.0%). Visitors from Japan spent $92.1 million in March 2024, compared to $61.3 million (+50.2%) in March 2023 and $185.2 million (-50.2%) in March 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in March 2024 ($238 per person) was more than March 2023 ($232 per person, +2.5%) and was unchanged from March 2019 ($238 per person, 0.0%).

In March 2024, 59,101 visitors arrived from Canada, a decrease in comparison to March 2023 (64,377 visitors, -8.2%) and March 2019 (76,913 visitors, -23.2%). Visitors from Canada spent $139.0 million in March 2024, which was a significant drop from March 2023 ($162.4 million, -14.4%) and down slightly from March 2019 ($139.8 million, -0.6%). Daily spending by Canadian visitors in March 2024 ($210 per person) declined from March 2023 ($213 per person, -1.6%), but was much higher than March 2019 ($158 per person, +33.2%).

There were 76,281 visitors from all other international markets in March 2024, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 78,062 visitors (-2.3%) from all other international markets in March 2023 and 81,558 visitors (-6.5%) in March 2019.

In March 2024, a total of 5,316 transpacific flights with 1,181,869 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, down from 5,438 flights (-2.2%) with 1,200,084 seats (-1.5%) in March 2023, and 5,445 flights (-2.4%) with 1,192,137 seats (-0.9%) in March 2019.

Year-to-Date 2024

A total of 2,391,496 visitors arrived in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 2.2 percent from 2,446,331 visitors in the first quarter of 2023. Total arrivals declined 5.4 percent when compared to 2,527,277 visitors in the first quarter of 2019.

In the first quarter of 2024, total visitor spending was $5.22 billion, down from $5.37 billion (-2.7%) in the first quarter of 2023, but higher than $4.49 billion (+16.3%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In March 2024, 315,678 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 105,832 visitors came from the Mountain region. Most U.S. West visitors in March 2024 had been to Hawaii before (83.0%) while 17.0 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 52.2 percent of U.S. West visitors in March 2024 stayed in hotels, 16.1 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.7 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.1 percent stayed in rental homes and 9.6 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first quarter of 2024, there were 1,151,135 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 1,226,548 visitors (-6.1%) in the first quarter of 2023 and 1,028,938 visitors (+11.9%) in the first quarter of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $2.30 billion in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $2.38 billion (-3.6%) in the first quarter of 2023 and $1.63 billion (+40.5%) in the first quarter of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first quarter of 2024 was $231 per person, higher than the first quarter of 2023 ($223 per person, +3.6%) and up considerably from the first quarter of 2019 ($180 per person, +28.8%).

U.S. East: In March 2024, the three largest U.S. East regions were the East North Central (50,983 visitors), South Atlantic (47,637 visitors) and West South Central (41,105 visitors). Six out of 10 U.S. East visitors in March 2024 had been to Hawaii before (62.3%) while 37.7 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 59.8 percent of U.S. East visitors in March 2024 stayed in hotels, 12.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.2 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.5 percent stayed in rental homes and 8.3 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first quarter of 2024, 605,936 visitors arrived from U.S. East, compared to 661,915 visitors (-8.5%) in the first quarter of 2023 and 587,678 visitors (+3.1%) in the first quarter of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $1.59 billion in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1.72 billion (-7.4%) in the first quarter of 2023 and $1.24 billion (+28.5%) in the first quarter of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first quarter of 2024 of $261 per person was higher than the first quarter of 2023 ($257 per person, +1.4%) and the first quarter of 2019 ($209 per person, +24.8%).

Japan: Of the 62,912 visitors in March 2024, 62,161 visitors arrived on international flights and 751 came on domestic flights. Seven out of 10 Japanese visitors in March 2024 were repeat visitors (72.9%) while 27.1 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 74.1 percent of Japanese visitors in March 2024 stayed in hotels, 16.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 9.0 percent stayed in timeshares and 2.0 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first quarter of 2024, there were 171,539 visitors from Japan, compared to 98,994 visitors (+73.3%) in the first quarter of 2023 and 374,929 visitors (-54.2%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $253.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $163.2 million (+55.0%) in the first quarter of 2023 and $524.1 million (-51.7%) in the first quarter of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first quarter of 2024 ($240 per person) increased compared to the first quarter of 2023 ($235 per person, +2.0%) and was similar to the first quarter of 2019 ($240 per person, 0.0%).

Canada: Of the 59,101 visitors in March 2024, 51,276 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 7,825 visitors came on domestic flights. Seven out of 10 Canadian visitors in March 2024 had been to Hawaii before (71.5%) while 28.5 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 50.7 percent of Canadian visitors in March 2024 stayed in hotels, 24.6 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.6 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.4 percent stayed in timeshares and 6.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first quarter of 2024, there were 165,151 visitors from Canada, compared to 175,738 visitors (-6.0%) in the first quarter of 2023 and 213,190 visitors (-22.5%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $430.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $464.1 million (-7.2%) in the first quarter of 2023 and $458.3 million (-6.1%) in the first quarter of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first quarter of 2024 of $219 per person was higher compared to the first quarter of 2023 ($215 per person, +2.1%) and the first quarter of 2019 ($169 per person, +29.8%).

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 502,933 visitors to Oahu in March 2024, compared to 487,393 visitors (+3.2%) in March 2023 and 523,904 visitors (-4.0%) in March 2019. Visitor spending was $753.0 million in March 2024, compared to $731.4 million (+3.0%) in March 2023 and $672.9 million (+11.9%) in March 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 111,760 visitors in March 2024, compared to 110,626 visitors (+1.0%) in March 2023 and 111,696 visitors (+0.1%) in March 2019.

In the first quarter of 2024, there were 1,407,154 visitors to Oahu, compared to 1,335,130 visitors (+5.4%) in the first quarter of 2023 and 1,467,031 visitors (-4.1%) in the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2024, total visitor spending was $2.17 billion, an increase from $2.11 billion (+2.8%) in the first quarter of 2023 and $1.98 billion (+9.4%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Maui: There were 206,049 visitors to Maui in March 2024, down significantly compared to 276,485 visitors (-25.5%) in March 2023 and 271,934 visitors (-24.2%) in March 2019. Visitor spending was $469.4 million in March 2024, compared to $619.9 million (-24.3%) in March 2023 and $443.3 million (+5.9%) in March 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 53,708 visitors in March 2024, compared to 70,111 visitors (-23.4%) in March 2023 and 69,349 visitors (-22.6%) in March 2019.

In the first quarter of 2024, there were 562,354 visitors to Maui, compared to 725,969 visitors (-22.5%) in the first quarter of 2023 and 726,959 visitors (-22.6%) in the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2024, total visitor spending was $1.42 billion, compared to $1.79 billion (-20.7%) in the first quarter of 2023 and $1.33 billion (+6.4%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Kauai: There were 116,437 visitors to Kauai in March 2024, compared to 122,585 visitors (-5.0%) in March 2023 and 122,876 visitors (-5.2%) in March 2019. Visitor spending was $238.1 million in March 2024, compared to $222.5 million (+7.0%) in March 2023 and $152.6 million (+56.1%) in March 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 27,988 visitors in March 2024, compared to 29,003 visitors (-3.5%) in March 2023 and 28,844 visitors (-3.0%) in March 2019.

In the first quarter of 2024, there were 331,311 visitors to Kauai, compared to 330,090 visitors (+0.4%) in the first quarter of 2023 and 333,462 visitors (-0.6%) in the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2024, total visitor spending was $719.4 million, compared to $660.9 million (+8.8%) in the first quarter of 2023 and $481.9 million (+49.3%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 154,400 visitors to Hawaii Island in March 2024, compared to 161,172 visitors (-4.2%) in March 2023 and 161,087 visitors (-4.2%) in March 2019. Visitor spending was $282.1 million in March 2024, compared to $236.9 million (+19.1%) in March 2023 and $200.7 million (+40.5%) in March 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 38,121 visitors in March 2024, compared to 39,862 visitors (-4.4%) in March 2023 and 37,520 visitors (+1.6%) in March 2019.

In the first quarter of 2024, there were 442,621 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 446,993 visitors (-1.0%) in the first quarter of 2023 and 446,877 visitors (-1.0%) in the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2024, total visitor spending was $854.2 million, compared to $741.1 million (+15.3%) in the first quarter of 2023 and $646.4 million (+32.2%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: In March 2024, 3,850 scheduled flights with 804,198 seats serviced Hawaii from U.S. West.

Air capacity declined in comparison to March 2023 (4,053 flights, -5.0% with 849,725 seats, -5.4%). There were added scheduled seats from Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Seattle and direct air service from Everett Washington in March 2024 which did not operate in March 2023. These increases were entirely offset by reduced service from Anchorage, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose.

Air capacity increased compared to March 2019 (3,593 flights, +7.2% with 721,330 seats, +11.5%). There were fewer scheduled seats from Los Angeles, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and discontinued service from Bellingham, Washington. Offsetting these decreases were added scheduled seats from Anchorage, Denver, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Oakland, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Diego, San Jose and Seattle. There was also service from Everett, Washington and Ontario, California in March 2024, which was not operating in March 2019.

U.S. East: In March 2024, 418 scheduled flights with 111,319 seats operated to Hawai?i from U.S. East.

Air capacity decreased compared to March 2023 (462 flights, -9.5% with 128,762 seats, -13.5%). Added scheduled seats from Chicago, Houston, Minneapolis, New York JFK and Washington, D.C., were entirely offset by reduced service from Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Detroit and Newark.

There were more flights (403 flights, +3.7%) but fewer scheduled seats (115,253 seats, -3.4%) compared to March 2019. Growth in scheduled seats from New York JFK, Washington, D.C., and service from Austin, Boston and Detroit in March 2024 which did not operate in March 2019, were entirely offset by reduced seats from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis and Newark.

Japan: In March 2024, there were 424 scheduled flights with 123,751 seats from Japan.

Air capacity was much greater compared to March 2023 (297 flights, +42.8% with 76,473 seats, +61.8%). There were added scheduled seats from Nagoya, Osaka, Haneda and Narita to Honolulu, and seats from Fukuoka to Honolulu which were not in service in March 2023. There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,614 seats from Haneda to Kona in March 2024 compared to seven flights with 1,393 seats from Narita to Kona a year ago.

Direct air service remained below March 2019 levels (694 flights, -38.9% with 173,638 seats, -28.7%). There were added scheduled seats from Haneda to Honolulu which were offset by reduced seats from Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka and Narita to Honolulu, and no service from Sapporo to Honolulu compared to March 2019. There were only 13 flights with 3,614 seats from Haneda to Kona in March 2024, compared to 45 flights with 10,061 seats from Haneda and Narita to Kona in March 2019.

Canada: There were 342 scheduled flights with 63,166 seats from Canada in March 2024.

Air capacity decreased compared to March 2023 (368 flights, -7.1% with 68,685 seats, -8.0%). Increased service from Edmonton and Toronto was entirely offset by reduced service from Calgary and Vancouver.

Air capacity was also down compared to March 2019 (397 flights, -13.9% with 73,668 seats, -14.3%). Growth in scheduled seats from Edmonton and Toronto was offset by decreased seats from Calgary and Vancouver.

Oceania:

Australia: In March 2024, there were 60 scheduled flights with 18,006 seats from Melbourne and Sydney, compared to 62 flights (-3.2%) with 18,680 seats (-3.6%) from Melbourne and Sydney in March 2023. Air capacity remained below the March 2019 level (86 flights, -30.2% with 26,820 seats, -32.9%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early March 2020. In comparison, there were 41 scheduled flights with 11,202 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in March 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in March 2024 and in March 2023 compared to 32 flights (-3.1%) with 11,648 seats (-6.9%) in March 2019.

In the first quarter of 2024, there were 14,884 transpacific flights with 3,328,299 seats, compared to 15,308 flights (-2.8%) with 3,385,818 seats (-1.7%) in the first quarter of 2023 and 15,214 flights (-2.2%) with 3,337,280 seats (-0.3%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In March 2024, 12,018 visitors came to the islands aboard five tours from out-of-state ships. Another 11,993 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported ship Pride of America.

In March 2023, 8,561 visitors (+40.4%) arrived via three tours from out-of-state cruise ships. Another 9,826 visitors (+22.1%) flew to the state to board the Pride of America.

In March 2019, 11,824 visitors (+1.6%) arrived via six tours from out-of-state cruise ships; another 11,937 visitors (+0.5%) came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first quarter of 2024, 49,633 visitors came to Hawaii via 31 tours aboard out-of-state cruise ships and 30,620 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America. In the first quarter of 2023, 45,320 visitors (+9.5%) came via 20 tours on out-of-state cruise ships and 28,351 visitors (+8.0%) flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America. In the first quarter of 2019, 40,172 visitors (+23.6%) came via 21 tours on out-of-state cruise ships and 30,341 visitors (+0.9%) flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

U.S. visitor arrivals in March 2024 were the highest since August 2023 and 3.3 percent higher than the arrivals of March 2019. The total visitor arrivals to Maui at 206,049 in March 2024 were the highest since the Maui wildfires. More than 75 percent of the Maui visitor industry recovered as of March 2024 when compared with pre-wildfire figures.

The recovery from the Japanese market this March, compared with the same month in 2019, was 47 percent which is the third highest since the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are pleased to see that the cruise industry continued to grow in March 2024 with arrivals aboard out-of-state cruise ships increasing 23.6 percent during the first quarter of this year.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

View the March 2024 tables here.

MARCH 2024 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2024P 2023P % change 2024P YTD 2023P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,759.8 1,837.2 -4.2 5,224.8 5,369.6 -2.7 Total by air 1,753.5 1,833.6 -4.4 5,200.0 5,350.0 -2.8 U.S. Total 1,327.6 1,415.8 -6.2 3,888.0 4,102.9 -5.2 U.S. West 801.1 838.5 -4.5 2,295.8 2,382.7 -3.6 U.S. East 526.5 577.3 -8.8 1,592.2 1,720.3 -7.4 Japan 92.1 61.3 50.2 253.0 163.2 55.0 Canada 139.0 162.4 -14.4 430.5 464.1 -7.2 All Others 194.7 194.0 0.4 628.5 619.8 1.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6.3 3.6 74.6 24.8 19.6 26.3 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,263,489 7,831,610 -7.3 21,631,409 22,714,914 -4.8 Total by air 7,206,128 7,790,730 -7.5 21,397,374 22,501,423 -4.9 U.S. Total 5,473,844 6,054,371 -9.6 16,032,179 17,362,782 -7.7 U.S. West 3,454,647 3,810,701 -9.3 9,926,537 10,674,174 -7.0 U.S. East 2,019,197 2,243,671 -10.0 6,105,643 6,688,608 -8.7 Japan 387,433 264,419 46.5 1,055,321 694,241 52.0 Canada 662,040 761,109 -13.0 1,962,072 2,159,828 -9.2 All Others 682,810 710,831 -3.9 2,347,802 2,284,572 2.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 57,362 40,881 40.3 234,035 213,492 9.6 VISITOR ARRIVALS 855,537 900,800 -5.0 2,391,496 2,446,331 -2.2 Total by air 843,519 892,239 -5.5 2,341,863 2,401,012 -2.5 U.S. Total 645,225 709,761 -9.1 1,757,071 1,888,463 -7.0 U.S. West 421,731 464,295 -9.2 1,151,135 1,226,548 -6.1 U.S. East 223,494 245,466 -9.0 605,936 661,915 -8.5 Japan 62,912 40,039 57.1 171,539 98,994 73.3 Canada 59,101 64,377 -8.2 165,151 175,738 -6.0 All Others 76,281 78,062 -2.3 248,101 237,816 4.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 12,018 8,561 40.4 49,633 45,320 9.5 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 234,306 252,633 -7.3 237,708 252,388 -5.8 Total by air 232,456 251,314 -7.5 235,136 250,016 -6.0 U.S. Total 176,576 195,302 -9.6 176,178 192,920 -8.7 U.S. West 111,440 122,926 -9.3 109,083 118,602 -8.0 U.S. East 65,135 72,376 -10.0 67,095 74,318 -9.7 Japan 12,498 8,530 46.5 11,597 7,714 50.3 Canada 21,356 24,552 -13.0 21,561 23,998 -10.2 All Others 22,026 22,930 -3.9 25,800 25,384 1.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,850 1,319 40.3 2,572 2,372 8.4 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.49 8.69 -2.3 9.05 9.29 -2.6 Total by air 8.54 8.73 -2.2 9.14 9.37 -2.5 U.S. Total 8.48 8.53 -0.5 9.12 9.19 -0.8 U.S. West 8.19 8.21 -0.2 8.62 8.70 -0.9 U.S. East 9.03 9.14 -1.2 10.08 10.10 -0.3 Japan 6.16 6.60 -6.7 6.15 7.01 -12.3 Canada 11.20 11.82 -5.3 11.88 12.29 -3.3 All Others 8.95 9.11 -1.7 9.46 9.61 -1.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.77 4.78 0.0 4.72 4.71 0.1 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 242.3 234.6 3.3 241.5 236.4 2.2 Total by air 243.3 235.4 3.4 243.0 237.8 2.2 U.S. Total 242.5 233.9 3.7 242.5 236.3 2.6 U.S. West 231.9 220.0 5.4 231.3 223.2 3.6 U.S. East 260.7 257.3 1.3 260.8 257.2 1.4 Japan 237.8 231.9 2.5 239.7 235.1 2.0 Canada 210.0 213.4 -1.6 219.4 214.9 2.1 All Others 285.2 272.9 4.5 267.7 271.3 -1.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 109.3 87.9 24.4 105.8 91.9 15.2 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,056.9 2,039.5 0.9 2,184.7 2,195.0 -0.5 Total by air 2,078.8 2,055.0 1.2 2,220.5 2,228.2 -0.3 U.S. Total 2,057.6 1,994.8 3.1 2,212.8 2,172.6 1.8 U.S. West 1,899.6 1,806.0 5.2 1,994.4 1,942.6 2.7 U.S. East 2,355.7 2,351.9 0.2 2,627.7 2,598.9 1.1 Japan 1,464.6 1,531.7 -4.4 1,474.7 1,648.4 -10.5 Canada 2,352.1 2,523.1 -6.8 2,606.5 2,640.7 -1.3 All Others 2,552.7 2,484.9 2.7 2,533.4 2,606.4 -2.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 521.8 419.5 24.4 499.0 432.8 15.3

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

MARCH 2024 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2023 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2024P 2019 % change 2024P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,759.8 1,488.9 18.2 5,224.8 4,494.0 16.3 Total by air 1,753.5 1,484.9 18.1 5,200.0 4,481.1 16.0 U.S. Total 1,327.6 982.6 35.1 3,888.0 2,873.4 35.3 U.S. West 801.1 578.1 38.6 2,295.8 1,634.4 40.5 U.S. East 526.5 404.5 30.2 1,592.2 1,239.0 28.5 Japan 92.1 185.2 -50.2 253.0 524.1 -51.7 Canada 139.0 139.8 -0.6 430.5 458.3 -6.1 All Others 194.7 177.4 9.8 628.5 625.3 0.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6.3 4.0 55.1 24.8 12.9 91.8 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,263,489 7,766,370 -6.5 21,631,409 22,804,420 -5.1 Total by air 7,206,128 7,716,825 -6.6 21,397,374 22,636,773 -5.5 U.S. Total 5,473,844 5,303,252 3.2 16,032,179 15,026,373 6.7 U.S. West 3,454,647 3,293,738 4.9 9,926,537 9,098,812 9.1 U.S. East 2,019,197 2,009,515 0.5 6,105,643 5,927,561 3.0 Japan 387,433 778,887 -50.3 1,055,321 2,185,655 -51.7 Canada 662,040 886,726 -25.3 1,962,072 2,710,297 -27.6 All Others 682,810 747,959 -8.7 2,347,802 2,714,448 -13.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 57,362 49,545 15.8 234,035 167,647 39.6 VISITOR ARRIVALS 855,537 928,849 -7.9 2,391,496 2,527,277 -5.4 Total by air 843,519 917,026 -8.0 2,341,863 2,487,105 -5.8 U.S. Total 645,225 624,697 3.3 1,757,071 1,616,616 8.7 U.S. West 421,731 399,049 5.7 1,151,135 1,028,938 11.9 U.S. East 223,494 225,648 -1.0 605,936 587,678 3.1 Japan 62,912 133,858 -53.0 171,539 374,929 -54.2 Canada 59,101 76,913 -23.2 165,151 213,190 -22.5 All Others 76,281 81,558 -6.5 248,101 282,370 -12.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 12,018 11,824 1.6 49,633 40,172 23.6 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 234,306 250,528 -6.5 237,708 253,382 -6.2 Total by air 232,456 248,930 -6.6 235,136 251,520 -6.5 U.S. Total 176,576 171,073 3.2 176,178 166,960 5.5 U.S. West 111,440 106,250 4.9 109,083 101,098 7.9 U.S. East 65,135 64,823 0.5 67,095 65,862 1.9 Japan 12,498 25,125 -50.3 11,597 24,285 -52.2 Canada 21,356 28,604 -25.3 21,561 30,114 -28.4 All Others 22,026 24,128 -8.7 25,800 30,161 -14.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,850 1,598 15.8 2,572 1,863 38.1 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.49 8.36 1.5 9.05 9.02 0.2 Total by air 8.54 8.42 1.5 9.14 9.10 0.4 U.S. Total 8.48 8.49 -0.1 9.12 9.29 -1.8 U.S. West 8.19 8.25 -0.8 8.62 8.84 -2.5 U.S. East 9.03 8.91 1.5 10.08 10.09 -0.1 Japan 6.16 5.82 5.8 6.15 5.83 5.5 Canada 11.20 11.53 -2.8 11.88 12.71 -6.5 All Others 8.95 9.17 -2.4 9.46 9.61 -1.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.77 4.19 13.9 4.72 4.17 13.0 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 242.3 191.7 26.4 241.5 197.1 22.6 Total by air 243.3 192.4 26.5 243.0 198.0 22.8 U.S. Total 242.5 185.3 30.9 242.5 191.2 26.8 U.S. West 231.9 175.5 32.1 231.3 179.6 28.8 U.S. East 260.7 201.3 29.5 260.8 209.0 24.8 Japan 237.8 237.8 0.0 239.7 239.8 0.0 Canada 210.0 157.7 33.2 219.4 169.1 29.8 All Others 285.2 237.1 20.3 267.7 230.4 16.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 109.3 81.6 33.9 105.8 77.0 37.4 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,056.9 1,603.0 28.3 2,184.7 1,778.2 22.9 Total by air 2,078.8 1,619.3 28.4 2,220.5 1,801.7 23.2 U.S. Total 2,057.6 1,572.9 30.8 2,212.8 1,777.4 24.5 U.S. West 1,899.6 1,448.6 31.1 1,994.4 1,588.5 25.6 U.S. East 2,355.7 1,792.6 31.4 2,627.7 2,108.2 24.6 Japan 1,464.6 1,383.6 5.9 1,474.7 1,397.8 5.5 Canada 2,352.1 1,817.6 29.4 2,606.5 2,149.6 21.3 All Others 2,552.7 2,174.5 17.4 2,533.4 2,214.6 14.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 521.8 342.0 52.6 499.0 321.5 55.2

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

MARCH 2024 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2024P 2023P % change 2024P YTD 2023P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,759.8 1,837.2 -4.2 5,224.8 5,369.6 -2.7 Total by air 1,753.5 1,833.6 -4.4 5,200.0 5,350.0 -2.8 Oahu 753.0 731.4 3.0 2,168.1 2,109.1 2.8 Maui 469.4 619.9 -24.3 1,416.3 1,785.2 -20.7 Molokai 2.3 5.8 -59.7 11.5 13.0 -11.7 Lanai 8.7 17.2 -49.5 30.5 40.7 -25.1 Kauai 238.1 222.5 7.0 719.4 660.9 8.8 Hawaii Island 282.1 236.9 19.1 854.2 741.1 15.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6.3 3.6 74.6 24.8 19.6 26.3 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,263,489 7,831,610 -7.3 21,631,409 22,714,914 -4.8 Total by air 7,206,128 7,790,730 -7.5 21,397,374 22,501,423 -4.9 Oahu 3,464,558 3,429,420 1.0 10,187,469 9,873,470 3.2 Maui 1,664,944 2,173,438 -23.4 4,826,943 6,135,391 -21.3 Molokai 13,793 25,775 -46.5 71,432 83,147 -14.1 Lanai 13,434 27,269 -50.7 47,636 71,621 -33.5 Kauai 867,640 899,107 -3.5 2,588,200 2,578,888 0.4 Hawaii Island 1,181,759 1,235,721 -4.4 3,675,694 3,758,906 -2.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 57,362 40,881 40.3 234,035 213,492 9.6 VISITOR ARRIVALS 855,537 900,800 -5.0 2,391,496 2,446,331 -2.2 Total by air 843,519 892,239 -5.5 2,341,863 2,401,012 -2.5 Oahu 502,933 487,393 3.2 1,407,154 1,335,130 5.4 Maui 206,049 276,485 -25.5 562,354 725,969 -22.5 Molokai 2,681 4,401 -39.1 10,048 11,990 -16.2 Lanai 3,396 6,426 -47.2 11,273 16,954 -33.5 Kauai 116,437 122,585 -5.0 331,311 330,090 0.4 Hawaii Island 154,400 161,172 -4.2 442,621 446,993 -1.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 12,018 8,561 40.4 49,633 45,320 9.5 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 234,306 252,633 -7.3 237,708 252,388 -5.8 Total by air 232,456 251,314 -7.5 235,136 250,016 -6.0 Oahu 111,760 110,626 1.0 111,950 109,705 2.0 Maui 53,708 70,111 -23.4 53,043 68,171 -22.2 Molokai 445 831 -46.5 785 924 -15.0 Lanai 433 880 -50.7 523 796 -34.2 Kauai 27,988 29,003 -3.5 28,442 28,654 -0.7 Hawaii Island 38,121 39,862 -4.4 40,392 41,766 -3.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,850 1,319 40.3 2,572 2,372 8.4 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.49 8.69 -2.3 9.05 9.29 -2.6 Total by air 8.54 8.73 -2.2 9.14 9.37 -2.5 Oahu 6.89 7.04 -2.1 7.24 7.40 -2.1 Maui 8.08 7.86 2.8 8.58 8.45 1.6 Molokai 5.14 5.86 -12.1 7.11 6.93 2.5 Lanai 3.96 4.24 -6.8 4.23 4.22 0.0 Kauai 7.45 7.33 1.6 7.81 7.81 0.0 Hawaii Island 7.65 7.67 -0.2 8.30 8.41 -1.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.77 4.78 0.0 4.72 4.71 0.1 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 242.3 234.6 3.3 241.5 236.4 2.2 Total by air 243.3 235.4 3.4 243.0 237.8 2.2 Oahu 217.3 213.3 1.9 212.8 213.6 -0.4 Maui 281.9 285.2 -1.2 293.4 291.0 0.8 Molokai 168.0 223.2 -24.7 160.9 156.5 2.8 Lanai 645.2 629.8 2.4 639.6 568.2 12.6 Kauai 274.4 247.4 10.9 277.9 256.3 8.5 Hawaii Island 238.7 191.7 24.5 232.4 197.2 17.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 109.3 87.9 24.4 105.8 91.9 15.2 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,056.9 2,039.5 0.9 2,184.7 2,195.0 -0.5 Total by air 2,078.8 2,055.0 1.2 2,220.5 2,228.2 -0.3 Oahu 1,497.2 1,500.6 -0.2 1,540.8 1,579.7 -2.5 Maui 2,277.9 2,242.0 1.6 2,518.5 2,459.0 2.4 Molokai 864.6 1,306.8 -33.8 1,143.5 1,085.3 5.4 Lanai 2,552.6 2,672.9 -4.5 2,702.7 2,400.5 12.6 Kauai 2,044.8 1,814.9 12.7 2,171.3 2,002.2 8.4 Hawaii Island 1,826.8 1,470.0 24.3 1,930.0 1,658.0 16.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 521.8 419.5 24.4 499.0 432.8 15.3

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

MARCH 2024 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2024 VS. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2024P 2019 % change 2024P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,759.8 1,488.9 18.2 5,224.8 4,494.0 16.3 Total by air 1,753.5 1,484.9 18.1 5,200.0 4,481.1 16.0 Oahu 753.0 672.9 11.9 2,168.1 1,982.1 9.4 Maui 469.4 443.3 5.9 1,416.3 1,330.7 6.4 Molokai 2.3 3.7 -37.1 11.5 9.8 17.3 Lanai 8.7 11.7 -25.9 30.5 30.1 1.1 Kauai 238.1 152.6 56.1 719.4 481.9 49.3 Hawaii Island 282.1 200.7 40.5 854.2 646.4 32.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6.3 4.0 55.1 24.8 12.9 91.8 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,263,489 7,766,370 -6.5 21,631,409 22,804,420 -5.1 Total by air 7,206,128 7,716,825 -6.6 21,397,374 22,636,773 -5.5 Oahu 3,464,558 3,462,580 0.1 10,187,469 10,137,690 0.5 Maui 1,664,944 2,149,826 -22.6 4,826,943 6,192,425 -22.1 Molokai 13,793 22,674 -39.2 71,432 86,957 -17.9 Lanai 13,434 24,464 -45.1 47,636 67,779 -29.7 Kauai 867,640 894,171 -3.0 2,588,200 2,609,089 -0.8 Hawaii Island 1,181,759 1,163,110 1.6 3,675,694 3,542,833 3.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 57,362 49,545 15.8 234,035 167,647 39.6 VISITOR ARRIVALS 855,537 928,849 -7.9 2,391,496 2,527,277 -5.4 Total by air 843,519 917,026 -8.0 2,341,863 2,487,105 -5.8 Oahu 502,933 523,904 -4.0 1,407,154 1,467,031 -4.1 Maui 206,049 271,934 -24.2 562,354 726,959 -22.6 Molokai 2,681 4,948 -45.8 10,048 16,057 -37.4 Lanai 3,396 8,964 -62.1 11,273 21,597 -47.8 Kauai 116,437 122,876 -5.2 331,311 333,462 -0.6 Hawaii Island 154,400 161,087 -4.2 442,621 446,877 -1.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 12,018 11,824 1.6 49,633 40,172 23.6 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 234,306 250,528 -6.5 237,708 253,382 -6.2 Total by air 232,456 248,930 -6.6 235,136 251,520 -6.5 Oahu 111,760 111,696 0.1 111,950 112,641 -0.6 Maui 53,708 69,349 -22.6 53,043 68,805 -22.9 Molokai 445 731 -39.2 785 966 -18.8 Lanai 433 789 -45.1 523 753 -30.5 Kauai 27,988 28,844 -3.0 28,442 28,990 -1.9 Hawaii Island 38,121 37,520 1.6 40,392 39,365 2.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,850 1,598 15.8 2,572 1,863 38.1 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.49 8.36 1.5 9.05 9.02 0.2 Total by air 8.54 8.42 1.5 9.14 9.10 0.4 Oahu 6.89 6.61 4.2 7.24 6.91 4.8 Maui 8.08 7.91 2.2 8.58 8.52 0.8 Molokai 5.14 4.58 12.3 7.11 5.42 31.3 Lanai 3.96 2.73 45.0 4.23 3.14 34.6 Kauai 7.45 7.28 2.4 7.81 7.82 -0.2 Hawaii Island 7.65 7.22 6.0 8.30 7.93 4.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.77 4.19 13.9 4.72 4.17 13.0 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 242.3 191.7 26.4 241.5 197.1 22.6 Total by air 243.3 192.4 26.5 243.0 198.0 22.8 Oahu 217.3 194.3 11.8 212.8 195.5 8.9 Maui 281.9 206.2 36.7 293.4 214.9 36.5 Molokai 168.0 162.5 3.4 160.9 112.6 42.8 Lanai 645.2 478.3 34.9 639.6 444.7 43.8 Kauai 274.4 170.6 60.8 277.9 184.7 50.5 Hawaii Island 238.7 172.6 38.3 232.4 182.5 27.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 109.3 81.6 33.9 105.8 77.0 37.4 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,056.9 1,603.0 28.3 2,184.7 1,778.2 22.9 Total by air 2,078.8 1,619.3 28.4 2,220.5 1,801.7 23.2 Oahu 1,497.2 1,284.5 16.6 1,540.8 1,351.1 14.0 Maui 2,277.9 1,630.1 39.7 2,518.5 1,830.5 37.6 Molokai 864.6 744.4 16.1 1,143.5 610.0 87.5 Lanai 2,552.6 1,305.2 95.6 2,702.7 1,395.6 93.7 Kauai 2,044.8 1,241.7 64.7 2,171.3 1,445.2 50.2 Hawaii Island 1,826.8 1,246.2 46.6 1,930.0 1,446.5 33.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 521.8 342.0 52.6 499.0 321.5 55.2

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism