Two Persado Customers Recognised for Effective Use of Generative AI in Marketing
Persado provides generative AI for marketers to easily create on-brand, high-performing marketing content at scale
Leading Financial Services and Retail Companies Named 2024 Digiday Content Marketing Awards Finalists
We congratulate our customers for their innovative use of our platform to rapidly generate high-performing marketing messages that increase consumer engagement and loyalty across channels”LONDON, UK, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Persado, the Motivation Artificial Intelligence (AI) company, announced today that two Persado customers, multinational retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) and a global financial services company, have been named finalists in the prestigious Digiday Content Marketing Awards, which recognise the companies and campaigns using content to modernize media and marketing. According to award organiser Digiday Media, this year’s Content Marketing Awards finalists focused on creating more relatable, interactive campaigns to improve consumer engagement. The shortlisted entries showcase the companies and campaigns successfully using content to modernize media and marketing. Award winners will be announced on May 7, 2024.
Persado customers recognised in the awards shortlist demonstrate innovative, highly effective use of Persado Motivation AI solutions and data insights to generate on-brand, high-performing marketing messages that increase customer engagement and loyalty.
--- Best Use of Data – Multinational retailer M&S, known for bringing on-trend, great value clothing and quality food to millions of consumers, was named a finalist in the award category that recognises content strategies that achieve set goals through the use of data.
--- Best Use of AI Generated Content – A global financial services company was named a finalist in the award category that recognizes the most effective and creative use of AI-generated content used to promote a product, brand, or service.
“Customer-driven brands are eager for simple, low-risk ways to seize the power of generative AI for content generation. We congratulate our customers for their innovative use of our platform to rapidly generate high-performing marketing messages that increase consumer engagement and loyalty across channels,” said Assaf Baciu, President and Co-founder, Persado.
Persado Motivation AI is a class of enterprise GenAI proven to help brands drive engagement and conversion. The platform uses advanced machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and deep learning transformer models to understand copy intent and create brand-compliant messages that motivate individuals to take action. Unlike other large language models (LLMs), which pull and learn from the wide internet, Persado AI is trained on a specialized dataset of interaction and transaction data from 1.2 billion consumers that measures and refines language, emotional response, and engagement.
“Many Persado customers overall are off to an award-worthy start in applying AI for marketing content generation in 2024. We are also proud of our customers recognised for innovation earlier this year in the Digiday Europe Awards, which centered on tech innovations, brand partnerships and collaborations, as well as creating compelling narratives. UK-based bank NatWest was shortlisted for Best Use of Technology and longstanding Persado customer Vodafone Italy was shortlisted for Best Use of AI,” added Mr. Baciu.
About Persado
Persado provides the only Motivation AI platform that generates personalised communications at scale, inspiring each individual to engage and act. Many of the world’s largest brands, including Ally Bank, Dropbox, JP Morgan Chase, Kate Spade, M&S, and Verizon, rely on Persado to engage customers across their journey, from acquisition to loyalty. Persado’s Generative AI for the enterprise is trained on more than 100 billion digital business language impressions across industries, enabling marketers to motivate customers and drive significant business value.
