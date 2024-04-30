National Disaster Distress Helpline 1-800-985-5990 Provides Immediate Crisis Counseling to People Affected by Severe Weather, Tornadoes across the Midwest and South

Natural disasters can have an enormous impact on people, including survivors, first responders, eyewitnesses, and even those who watch related media reports on television. The Disaster Distress Helpline, at 1-800-985-5990, can provide immediate counseling to anyone affected by severe weather, tornadoes across the Midwest and South.

The Disaster Distress Helpline is sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Counselors are available 24/7 to respond to people who need crisis counseling after experiencing a traumatic event or a disaster. Counselors are trained to offer support to people who may be experiencing a range of symptoms.

“People who have been through a traumatic event can experience anxiety, worry or insomnia,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., the Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA. “People seeking emotional help in the wake of disaster or tragedy can call or text 1-800-985-5990 and begin the healing process.”

The Helpline immediately connects callers to trained and caring professionals from the nearest crisis counseling center in the nationwide network of centers. The Helpline staff provide confidential counseling, referrals, and other needed support services. Spanish-speakers can press “2” for bilingual support. Callers can also connect with counselors in more than 100 other languages via third-party interpretation services by indicating their preferred language to the responding counselor. A videophone option with direct crisis counseling and support for deaf or hard-of-hearing American Sign Language users is also available. Disaster survivors and responders can connect with trained DDH crisis workers fluent in ASL by dialing 1-800-985-5990 from a videophone-enabled device or via an “ASL Now” link accessible at DisasterDistress.samhsa.gov. More on the Helpline can be found at https://www.disasterdistress.samhsa.gov/.