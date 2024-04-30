Bruce Phillips' Latest Release, Bedtime for Mikayla and Little Bird, Reveals an Adorable Tale
UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruce Phillips, an acclaimed author, has attracted the interest of readers with his new children's book, 'Bedtime for Mikayla and Little Bird.' The wonderful story by the talented Tim Mitoma is ready for publication and promises to transport readers to a world of genuine connections, pleasure, and affirmation.
In a world full of difficulties, 'Bedtime for Mikayla and Little Bird' provides a pleasant break, presenting readers to the endearing Little Bird on a quest to promote joy and gratitude. The story progresses to reveal emotional interactions that leave you feeling overwhelmed with friendship and an acknowledgment of the lasting strength of true friendships.
Phillips expertly creates a tale that conveys the core of genuine gratitude and the unexpected places from which it might emerge. The book's familiar characters and comforting themes emphasize the necessity of honoring others' qualities and cherishing the enchantment found in true relationships.
The book promises to be a wonderful adventure for readers of every generation as we embrace the beauty of friendship, share joy, and acknowledge the power of true relationships.
About the author:
Bruce Phillips, a graduate with a BA in criminal justice, was inspired to write by his daughter and a friend. Phillips trusts in the power of positive messaging, having grown up in humble circumstances in Arkansas.
He characterizes his writing style as profound, powerful, and simple and credits Tony Robbins, Maya Angelou, and Alice Walker as influences. Phillips began writing in 2007, with "Bedtime for Mikayla and Little Bird" serving as his first effort. His view of the world is centered on compassion, retaining humanity, and the significance of the book's message.
Bruce Phillips “Bedtime for Mikayla and Little Bird” available now on his website and different platforms.
Barnes & Nobles: https://bit.ly/4aZXAsZ
Bruce Phillips
In a world full of difficulties, 'Bedtime for Mikayla and Little Bird' provides a pleasant break, presenting readers to the endearing Little Bird on a quest to promote joy and gratitude. The story progresses to reveal emotional interactions that leave you feeling overwhelmed with friendship and an acknowledgment of the lasting strength of true friendships.
Phillips expertly creates a tale that conveys the core of genuine gratitude and the unexpected places from which it might emerge. The book's familiar characters and comforting themes emphasize the necessity of honoring others' qualities and cherishing the enchantment found in true relationships.
The book promises to be a wonderful adventure for readers of every generation as we embrace the beauty of friendship, share joy, and acknowledge the power of true relationships.
About the author:
Bruce Phillips, a graduate with a BA in criminal justice, was inspired to write by his daughter and a friend. Phillips trusts in the power of positive messaging, having grown up in humble circumstances in Arkansas.
He characterizes his writing style as profound, powerful, and simple and credits Tony Robbins, Maya Angelou, and Alice Walker as influences. Phillips began writing in 2007, with "Bedtime for Mikayla and Little Bird" serving as his first effort. His view of the world is centered on compassion, retaining humanity, and the significance of the book's message.
Bruce Phillips “Bedtime for Mikayla and Little Bird” available now on his website and different platforms.
Barnes & Nobles: https://bit.ly/4aZXAsZ
Bruce Phillips
Authors Book Publishing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter