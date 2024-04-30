Record Setting Helicopter Flight for Charity
Houstonian and volunteer pilot completes record-setting circumnavigation flight of Mexico via helicopter.
Houston entrepreneur and member of the Angel Flight South Central Board of Directors, John Domolky, along with co-pilot Judah Lyons of Veracity Aviation, recently set the record for the fastest circumnavigation of the coast of Mexico in a Robinson R44 Raven II helicopter. They began the journey in Laredo, Texas on April 11, 2024, flew West around Mexico counterclockwise, and returned to Laredo, Texas on April 18, 2024.
The flight included 4,685 nm over eight days of dawn to dusk flying, 166.00 hours elapsed, and 30 fuel stops in the major airports around the entire border of continental Mexico. This circumnavigation flight has been recorded with the Agencia Federal de Aviación Civil which regulates and approves all civilian flights in Mexico.
When asked about this record setting flight, pilot John Domolky shared the following:
“It was the adventure of a lifetime and a complex logistical challenge, but most importantly, a true honor to raise awareness for Angel Flight’s mission to support the families who rely on our free air transportation to reach life-saving medical care.”
As part of their journey, John and Judah also raised awareness and $84,646 in critical funds for Angel Flight South Central (www.angelflightsc.org). These funds will support the coordination and execution of free medical and humanitarian air transportation for those in need in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Oklahoma and beyond.
About The Organization:
The mission of Angel Flight South Central is to provide free air transportation for those seeking medical care and humanitarian support not available in their local community. The organization proudly supports the residents of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. It accomplishes its mission through a network of volunteer pilots who utilize their personal aircraft and financial resources to fly thousands of missions each year. #Half The Cure Is Getting There. To learn more, please visit www.angelflightsc.org.
