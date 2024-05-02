Polyfuze® Graphics Corporation Launches "Labeling Sucks" Initiative, Championing Sustainability and Recycling
Polyfuze® Graphics Corporation Continues Solving Problems With Polymer Fusion Label Technology
With extensive RFID technology experience, we will deliver unmatched, cost-effective, and sustainable marking, identification, and tracking solutions for reusable, recyclable products.”CLARKDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polyfuze® Graphics Corporation (PGC) is set to redefine the plastics industry with its impactful campaign, "Labeling Sucks." This initiative boldly confronts outdated, environmentally damaging labeling methods. PGC leads the charge by introducing sustainable innovations that address the numerous deficiencies of traditional labels which disrupt recycling and harm the environment.
The "Labeling Sucks" campaign does more than make a statement—it emphasizes Polyfuze®'s commitment to transforming labeling traditional practices. As they prepare to introduce their innovative RFusionID® product line, grounded in the company’s patented Polymer Fusion Labeling technology, Polyfuze® is tackling the persistent issue of RFID label separation from reusable olefinic plastics. This technology not only achieves but also propels forward the sustainability targets of contemporary industries. Discover their pioneering, recyclable labeling solutions at www.labeling.sucks.
In addition to the launch of RFusionID®, Polyfuze® is dedicated to helping customers navigate the complexities of RFID technology. Recognizing that many organizations are uncertain about the process of RFID implementation, Polyfuze® has collaborated with HID Global, a well-known global provider of RFID technology products and solutions. This collaboration simplifies the adoption of RFID technology for seamless asset management of reusable, recyclable plastic assets.
Helen Barker, PGC's VP of Strategic Initiatives, highlights this commitment, saying, "With Polyfuze's proprietary polymer fusion know-how combined with HID’s extensive RFID technology experience, we will deliver unmatched, cost-effective, and sustainable marking, identification, and tracking solutions for reusable, recyclable transport items and products. This partnership ensures that our customers have access to expert advice and tailored solutions that meet their specific needs.
On display at the May 2024 NPE Show in Orlando, Florida, and at the November 2024 Pack Expo Show in Chicago, visitors can learn about this specialized technology for polyolefin plastics. Polyfuze® is also planning an Open House event at their Northern Arizona facility during the later part of 2024.
The breakthrough of Polymer Fusion Labeling promotes unmatched durability and ensures complete recyclability, setting a new benchmark for eco-friendly practices in the plastics industry.
• Compatibility Equals Eco-Friendliness: Explore how Polymer Fusion Labeling enhances the use of recycled plastics, pushing forward the design for recycling.
• Efficient Reprocessing: See how our technology supports contaminant-free, cost-effective recycling.
• Preventing Plastic Pollution: Our labels integrate seamlessly with products to prevent detachment and pollution, ensuring longevity throughout the product lifecycle.
• RFusionID® Breakthrough: Learn how RFusionID® effectively addresses the challenges of RFID label separation, improving sustainability.
Interested parties can visit www.polyfuze.com to witness how sustainability can be achieved with innovative partnerships and technologies. Visit to understand how Polyfuze® is reshaping what's possible for the plastics industry and making a profound environmental impact.
About Polyfuze® Graphics Corporation:
Founded over 40 years ago in a garage, Polyfuze® Graphics Corporation has become a global leader in supplying industries such as automotive, medical transportation, reusable packaging, waste & recycling, and more. A family-owned business that started under our sister company, Mold In Graphic Systems®, Polyfuze continues to innovate and grow, delivering superior polymer fusion labeling solutions worldwide.
