NewVines International (NVI) Expands Its Relationship With Teen Challenge Africa
ROANOKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewVines International (NVI), a faith-based global mission started in 2016 by Virgil Hughes to “provide biblical training, mentoring, and capital to help people work themselves out of poverty and its debilitating lifestyles” (headquartered in Roanoke, VA) has expanded its relationship with Global Teen Challenge (GTC), a network of Christian faith-based corporations “on a mission, mobilizing people and resources to put hope within reach of everyone struggling with addiction.”
Beginning February 15, 2024, NVI is partnering with Teen Challenge in Gitega, Burundi. This marks the third partnership in Africa established between NVI and Teen Challenge. Beginning in 2020, NVI partnered with Teen Challenge in Nairobi, Kenya, and three years later, the partnership extended into Nakuru, Kenya.
Chiza Alexis, Pastor of the Tree of Life Church in Gitega and founder of Teen Challenge Burundi, has been impressed by NVI’s work in Africa and began discussing a possible partnership in early 2021. “Brother Virgil has created a state-of-the-art business model in Africa, not only with Teen Challenge but also with several church organizations who understand the importance of lending and contributing to individuals who have been trained ahead of time to use the money responsibly,” Alexis said.
NVI’s Senior Trainer Jean-Pierre Djahuija and GTC Director of Alumni Programs Joseph Kajani jointly conducted the first training lessons for Teen Challenge Burundi’s senior leaders. Those who become certified as trainers will start replicating that training downstream to additional Teen Challenge members, who will eventually work directly with individuals ready to take a step toward a new life of freedom and purpose. NVI covers the cost of its own travel from their respective countries to Burundi, as well as the training sessions and cost of materials provided to the senior leaders.
NVI is a registered 501(c)(3) charity and receives its funding from individuals and churches in the private sector. Hughes knows how his work filters out into the different communities NVI serves. “Our reach is much broader than the number of students we graduate or the number of micro-loans we make. We’re teaching individuals and couples to talk about their money. We’re seeing marriages healed. We’re seeing our trainers do more than train young and older adults - they’re starting to teach kids as young as first graders lessons on managing and saving money. We’re changing the culture.”
Virgil Hughes
