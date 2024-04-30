Senator Art Haywood Releases Statement on Joyce Wilkerson’s Selection to School Board

Philadelphia, PA. April 29, 2024 − Senator Art Haywood (D-4, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties) releases the following statement regarding Mayor Parker’s selection of Joyce Wilkerson:
“I have known and worked with Joyce Wilkerson since 1985. She is a passionate advocate for Philadelphia’s young people and beyond. Her dedication and genuine compassion make her the right selection for Mayor Parker’s first appointed school board.”
