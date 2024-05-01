Burt Ward Robin from Batman received The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from RSSG on Behalf of the White House
Holy Presidential Honors! Burt Ward Robin from Batman 66 received The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Pres.Biden at The RSSG Event in LA
"This Is One Of The Highest Honors Of My Career Being Recognized By The President Of The United States & The White House thru The Royal Society of Saint George”HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOLY PRESIDENTIAL HONORS!
— Burt Ward
The Royal Society of Saint George (California) www.royalsocietysaintgeorge.com held its annual St. George’s Day Celebration and Awards on this past Sunday April 28, 2024, at the Casa Del Mar Hotel in Santa Monica, California.
The Exclusive Royal Society of Saint George event will took place in the Conservatory venue at the hotel.
Burt Ward, Hollywood Walk of Fame star & star of the 1960’s Batman series as Robin The Boy Wonder, founder and Creator of Gentle Giants Dog and Cat food www.gentlegiantspetproducts.com received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from The White House and President Biden and along with his wife Tracy Ward also received The United Nations Association of America Humanitarian Award, that was presented by Barry Simon of The UNAA.
Royal Society of Saint George (California) Chairperson Princess Karen Cantrell and Co-Chair Sandro Monetti both participated in presenting Ward with the President's Lifetime Achievement Award, and Barry Simon of The United Nations Association of America presented Burt and his wife Tracy Posner Ward with the UNAA Humanitarian Award.
BURT WARD SAID, "THIS IS ONE OF THE HIGHEST HONORS OF MY CAREER BEING RECOGNIZED BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES FOR DOING SOMETHING WE LOVE TO DO TO HELP MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN THE WORLD."
Princess Karen Cantrell, Chair of the RSSG California said “The Royal Society of Saint George was so happy to have been able to nominate Burt Ward for The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for their countless hours of service to others to make our country and the world we live in a better place to live. We were thrilled to have presented on behalf of The White House and President Biden.”
President Biden in a letter said, “I congratulate you on taking it upon yourself to contribute to the public good, and I’m proud to present you with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of your 4,016 hours of service to this great Nation.”
Sandro Monetti, Co-Chair of RSSSG California said “I concur with Princess Karen, is Burt so deserved of this award.
