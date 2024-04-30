IPT Well Solutions to Showcase Expertise at Major Industry Conferences

IPT Well Solutions to Showcase Expertise at Major Industry Conferences

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPT Well Solutions, a leader in providing solutions for the energy industry, is pleased to announce its participation in two prominent industry events this May, 2024. These participations highlight IPT’s commitment to sustainability and technological advancement in the industry.

Environmental Trade Fair and Conference (ETFC), May 14-15, Austin, TX
IPT Well Solutions will be located at Booth 1408 at the Austin Convention Center. The team, including Quentin Mendenhall, Environmental Manager, and Dave Mannon, CEO, will engage with attendees on a variety of critical environmental topics. The ETFC offers over 100 courses and discussions led by agency staff, focusing on crucial areas such as air and water permitting, oil and gas, and remediation programs. This event provides an exceptional platform for IPT Well Solutions to demonstrate its environmental management capabilities and share insights into compliance and enforcement strategies that are vital for sustainable industry practices.

Super DUG Premium, May 15-17, Fort Worth, TX
Concurrently, IPT Well Solutions will take center stage at the Super DUG Premium conference held at the Fort Worth Convention Center, Booth #531. The delegation includes IPT’s leadership and business development teams: Dave Mannon (CEO), Fred Tyler, Leilani Steffan, Mike McAnear (Business Development Managers), and Jim Jacobsen (Drilling Manager). This year’s conference, building on last year’s success, is set to attract over 2,000 industry professionals. It focuses on energy production in major U.S. shale plays and offers extensive networking opportunities with key industry decision-makers. IPT is particularly proud to have Jim Jacobsen participate in a panel on May 17th, discussing "Efficiency in Extended Reach: Horizontal Well Laterals Lengths." This session will explore advancements in well design and operational efficiencies critical for optimizing production in shale environments.

These conferences are key opportunities for IPT Well Solutions to showcase its industry leadership and to engage with peers, policymakers, and technology partners. We are committed to contributing to the industry’s knowledge base, driving innovation, and enhancing operational efficiencies in the energy sector.

Meeshell Helas
IPT Well Solutions
Contact
Meeshell Helas
IPT Well Solutions
Company/Organization
IPT WELL SOLUTIONS
1707 Cole Blvd, Suite 200
Golden, Colorado, 80401
United States
+1 720-420-5700
About

IPT Well Solutions, formerly Integrated Petroleum Technologies, is an independent engineering consulting and wellsite supervision firm in business for 30 years. We serve clients in oil and gas, municipal and industrial wastewater, and carbon capture & storage. We provide comprehensive engineering and field supervision services, leveraging our experience with thousands of oil and gas wells across the major basins and hundreds of wastewater disposal wells. No matter what issues you are facing, IPT Well Solutions understands what it takes to maximize your success.

IPT Well Solutions

