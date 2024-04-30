IPT Well Solutions to Showcase Expertise at Major Industry Conferences
EINPresswire.com/ -- IPT Well Solutions, a leader in providing solutions for the energy industry, is pleased to announce its participation in two prominent industry events this May, 2024. These participations highlight IPT’s commitment to sustainability and technological advancement in the industry.
Environmental Trade Fair and Conference (ETFC), May 14-15, Austin, TX
IPT Well Solutions will be located at Booth 1408 at the Austin Convention Center. The team, including Quentin Mendenhall, Environmental Manager, and Dave Mannon, CEO, will engage with attendees on a variety of critical environmental topics. The ETFC offers over 100 courses and discussions led by agency staff, focusing on crucial areas such as air and water permitting, oil and gas, and remediation programs. This event provides an exceptional platform for IPT Well Solutions to demonstrate its environmental management capabilities and share insights into compliance and enforcement strategies that are vital for sustainable industry practices.
Super DUG Premium, May 15-17, Fort Worth, TX
Concurrently, IPT Well Solutions will take center stage at the Super DUG Premium conference held at the Fort Worth Convention Center, Booth #531. The delegation includes IPT’s leadership and business development teams: Dave Mannon (CEO), Fred Tyler, Leilani Steffan, Mike McAnear (Business Development Managers), and Jim Jacobsen (Drilling Manager). This year’s conference, building on last year’s success, is set to attract over 2,000 industry professionals. It focuses on energy production in major U.S. shale plays and offers extensive networking opportunities with key industry decision-makers. IPT is particularly proud to have Jim Jacobsen participate in a panel on May 17th, discussing "Efficiency in Extended Reach: Horizontal Well Laterals Lengths." This session will explore advancements in well design and operational efficiencies critical for optimizing production in shale environments.
These conferences are key opportunities for IPT Well Solutions to showcase its industry leadership and to engage with peers, policymakers, and technology partners. We are committed to contributing to the industry’s knowledge base, driving innovation, and enhancing operational efficiencies in the energy sector.
Meeshell Helas
