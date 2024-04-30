First Come, First Served! Affordable Homeownership Opportunities in Mattapan!

These condominiums, located at 872 Morton Street in Mattapan, are available at $186,400 - $221,900 for a one-bedroom, and $248,600 - $288,700 for a two-bedroom unit.

Morton Station Village is a new construction development consisting of 40 units of mixed-income affordable and workforce housing, including 12 deed-restricted affordable condominium units for households with incomes of 80% AMI to 100% AMI. 872 Morton Street is adjacent to the Steven P. Odom Serenity Garden, and the building amenities include a gym, Community Room, and onsite management.

There are 12 condominium units available for sale to income-eligible first-time homebuyers. Three (3) one-bedroom condos are available for at $186,400 to those earning at or below 80% of Area Median Income (AMI). One (1) one-bedroom condo is available at $221,900 to an 80% AMI eligible homeowner. Four (4) two-bedroom condos are available at $248,600, and four (4) two-bedroom condos are available at $288,700. All condos have central air, an in-unit washer and dryer, parking, and hardwood floors.

