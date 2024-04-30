Press Release

Vantiva : 2023 Universal Registration Document available

Paris – April 30, 2024 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI)

Vantiva informs that its 2023 Universal Registration Document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel) has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 30, 2024.

It has been prepared in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and includes the annual financial report, the corporate governance report of the Board of Directors, the disclosure on extra-financial performance, the statutory auditors’ reports and details of their fees.

The Universal Registration Document in French version is available on the Group’s web site www.vantiva.com (under the heading “Investor Center”) and at its corporate head office: 10 Boulevard de Grenelle, 75015 Paris, France. It is also available on the website of the AMF (http://www.amf-france.org).

An English version of the Universal Registration Document (free translation of the French version filed with the AMF) is also available on the company's website at the address above.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI).

Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment, and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group’s relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.

Following the acquisition of CommScope’s Home Networks in January 2024, Vantiva continues its 130-year legacy as a global leader in the connected home market.

Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and Twitter.

