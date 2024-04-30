Manchin Announces $1.1 Million To Upgrade Housing In Mercer County, Expand Telehealth Services In Webster, Nicholas, Lewis, Fayette Counties
Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,166,907 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program for two projects in West Virginia. The funding will equip Webster, Nicholas, Lewis, and Fayette Counties with telehealth equipment for primary care and mental health services and assist in the rehabilitation of Tremont Park Apartments in Mercer County.
“I am pleased USDA is investing more than $1.1 million into these two projects that prioritize reliable, safe, and accessible healthcare and housing,” said Senator Manchin. “This funding will support rehabilitating Tremont Apartments and equipping Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center with telehealth equipment for primary care and mental health services. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”
Individual awards listed below:
- $750,000 (Loan) – Tremont Park Apartments, Bluewell
- This funding will support significant rehabilitation and improvements to 12 one-bedroom and 24 two-bedroom units in the multi-family housing complex.
- $416,907 (Grant) – Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center, Summersville
- This funding will support equipping two hub/end-user sites and 12 end-user sites throughout the counties of Webster, Nicholas, Lewis and Fayette with telehealth equipment for primary care and mental health services.
Previous Article