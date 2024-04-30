Shapiro Administration Continues Small Business Week Tour in Venango County, Highlights How Governor’s Budget Proposal Would Invest in Rural Downtowns and Main Streets

From Venango to Delaware to Somerset counties, the Shapiro Administration is celebrating Small Business Week and encourages Pennsylvanians to show their support for their local downtowns and main streets. Supporting small businesses and main streets is an essential component of the Governor’s economic development strategy and 2024-25 budget proposal —which includes a total of $600 million in economic development investments.

Franklin, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary for Technology and Entrepreneurship Jen Gilburg toured downtown Franklin in Venango County with local leaders to emphasize the important impact small businesses have on their local and the Commonwealth’s economies and encouraged Pennsylvanians to support their local downtowns and main streets throughout Small Business Week ― April 28 through May 4, 2024.

Today’s Small Business Week celebration highlights Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed investments in our small businesses, Main Streets, and local communities. As part of the Governor’s 2024-25 budget that puts forth a bold vision to create economic opportunity all across Pennsylvania, he is calling for a $25 million investment in the proposed Main Street Matters program.

Small Business Week celebrates the contributions that our small businesses make to the culture and fabric of the communities in which they reside. Since day one, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been working aggressively to create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians and uplift small businesses like the ones DCED toured today in Bethlehem.

“Strong communities and growing small businesses in downtown areas like the one in Franklin are especially important today, as Pennsylvania faces more competition than ever to attract new residents and businesses,” said Deputy Secretary Gilburg. “That’s why Small Business Week is the right time to highlight Governor Shapiro’s plan for a $25 million investment into the new Main Street Matters program, which will help give communities the resources they need to make their main streets better places to live, visit, and work. Governor Shapiro’s plan would benefit Pennsylvanians and their communities all across the Commonwealth, from our biggest cities to our smallest towns and rural communities.”

Deputy Secretary Gilburg was joined by local leaders for the event as they visited several the city’s businesses, including: the Innovation Institute for Tomorrow, part of the Pennsylvania Rural Robotics Initiative, Debence Antique Music World, Amy’s Closet and Sassy Gifts, Anderson Furniture, Mike Dill State Farm Insurance and Olde Liberty Home décor / Co-op, and Bella Cucina restaurant.

“I am excited to welcome Deputy Secretary Gilburg to Franklin and more excited to take her on a walking tour of our downtown,” said Executive Director Jodi Lewis, Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce. We realize what a treasure we have here and how blessed we are to be part of a thriving downtown in a small community. It is the diversity of our businesses, the all-in business owners, and the can-do mentality of our residents that makes us successful.”

DCED Secretary Rick Siger kicked off small business week last Friday during a tour of downtown New Cumberland in Cumberland County. As part of this year’s Small Business Week, DCED is visiting local businesses all across the Commonwealth: Delaware County (May 1); Hazleton, Luzerne County (May 2); and Somerset, Somerset County (May 3).

The celebration of Small Business Week builds upon Governor Shapiro’s commitment to build an economy that works for all. Earlier this year, Governor Shapiro and DCED Secretary Rick Siger launched the Commonwealth’s first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades — building on the Shapiro Administration’s work to reignite our economy and build vibrant and resilient regions where small businesses support their local residents and communities.

The Governor’s proposed 2024-2025 budget calls for significant investments directly tied back to his ten-year strategy, including:

$25 million for the Main Street Matters program.

$500 million in PA SITES funding to bring more commercial and industrial sites to Pennsylvania.

$20 million to support large-scale innovation and leverage Pennsylvania's best-in-class research and development assets.

$3.5 million to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge to incentivize regional growth.

If funded, these initiatives will complement the existing technical and financial assistance provided by DCED and our partner networks throughout Pennsylvania, including:

For more information about Small Business Week or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn, and be sure to tag local small business on social media with the hashtags #PASmallBiz24 and #SmallBusinessWeek

