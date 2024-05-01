Water Solutions to be Addressed at the GRWA Conference
Our self-funding approach to infiltration and inflow (I&I) remediation offers a groundbreaking solution to cities & organizations facing challenges with their aging water infrastructure”JEKYLL ISLAND , GA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centrix Energy Partners is thrilled to be part of the Georgia Rural Water Association (GRWA) Spring Conference. This event, scheduled from May 7-9, 2024, at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, is a must-attend for water industry professionals. With over 55 presentations and more than 100 exhibits, it's a prime opportunity to explore the latest water safety advancements and solutions and collaborate and share knowledge with industry peers.
— Adam Corwin, President/CEO
Adam Corwin, the esteemed President of Centrix Energy Partners and a renowned expert in Infiltration and Inflow (I&I) remediation, will deliver a pivotal presentation on May 9th at 2:00 p.m. His talk, "The Self-Funding Approach to Infiltration and Inflow (I&I) Remediation," will tackle the critical issue of aging water infrastructure in cities and provide insights on self-funding projects. Adam, with his vast knowledge and experience, will delve into various topics, including the significance of AWWA water balance, the creation of a digital twin of the collection system, identification of sources of infiltration and inflow (I&I), quantification of the "cost of inaction" by not proactively addressing I&I, turnkey solutions to reduce I&I, and viable funding sources for rural communities to undertake these initiatives with minimal or no cost to the utility itself.
Participants are strongly urged to reserve their seats and plan to attend Adam's unique presentation. This session offers invaluable insights and benefits crucial for their success in addressing water infrastructure challenges.
Adam Corwin, President of Centrix Energy Partners, is eager to share our “self-funding approach to I&I Remediation. This groundbreaking solution particularly benefits rural communities and educational institutions dealing with aging water infrastructure. These entities can achieve long-term success in addressing their water infrastructure challenges by implementing these strategies and securing self-funding projects.”
About GRWA:
The Georgia Rural Water Association (GRWA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to representing rural systems throughout Georgia in matters of drinking water and wastewater needs. Comprised of accomplished members from the water and wastewater industries who serve as volunteers on the Board of Directors, GRWA supports both public and non-public water and wastewater systems. The organization's Partnership Program for Rural Systems thrives on the support and participation of Corporate and Associate Members.
About Centrix Energy Partners:
Centrix Energy Partners LLC is a design-build finance company specializing in comprehensive energy initiatives and design-build construction projects for K-12 schools, higher education institutions, cities, and towns. By focusing on energy and water savings solutions, Centrix Energy Partners empowers organizations to achieve environmental sustainability and cost-effectiveness through tailor-made strategies. With a dedicated commitment to delivering innovative solutions that align with each client's unique needs, Centrix Energy Partners offers comprehensive energy audits, customized conservation plans, and more.
