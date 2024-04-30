Governor Stitt Taps Heather Turner to Lead Oklahoma Department of Commerce

Today, Governor Stitt named current president and CEO of Jenks Chamber of Commerce, Heather Turner, as executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

“Heather’s time at Jenks Chamber of Commerce is marked with impressive vision and growth. Her work advocating on behalf of businesses in Jenks has created an environment where companies can thrive,” said Gov. Stitt. “She knows what it takes to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state for business, and I’m excited for her to bring that drive to Commerce.”

“Throughout my time at Jenks Chamber of Commerce, I found creative ways to build up our business community and attract new businesses to our town,” said Heather Turner. “I’m honored that Governor Stitt is appointing me to bring that same vision and creativity to the Department of Commerce. Oklahoma is the most business-friendly state in the nation, and I can’t wait to continue to build on that success.”

Before serving as president and CEO of Jenks Chamber of Commerce, Turner owned and operated her own music school to instill her love of music into children and adults alike across the Tulsa metro area. She is a regular speaker and a published author. She resides with her family in Tulsa, Oklahoma.