NAQI Logix — A Breakthrough in Human-Machine Interface Without Brain Implants
Vancouver, Canada, March 11, 2024 – NAQI Logix, a Canadian technology company that has
created a new human-machine interface that does not require brain implants, is proud to have
been prequalified by Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) as one of the country’s most promising
digital innovations for its NAQI Earbuds.
NAQI’s technology platform, which can be integrated into earbuds and other wearables such as
glasses and headsets, allows users to control their digital world without the need for voice, touch,
screen, or cameras.
Recently selected by TIME as one of the best inventions of 2023, NAQI turns facial gestures and
movements into powerful digital commands. The technology is already being used to control
wheelchairs, computers, robots, and even 737 flight simulators with the blink of an eye and other
tiny facial gestures and movements.
This sophisticated control over the digital world, including AR/VR and Metaverse, is possible
without brain implants because NAQI’s patented technology uses a non-invasive sensor that
gently touches the ear and transforms micro-gestures and movements into digital commands.
“We thank the Canadian government for their help in the development and commercialization of
our technology,” said Dave Segal, NAQI’s inventor and Chief Innovation Officer, of Vancouver-
based NAQI Logix. “Innovative Solutions Canada is a program that assists companies like ours
to bring exciting new technologies to the world. We think NAQI is everyone’s digital superpower,
and Canada’s support will help us bring this to millions of people whose lives will be improved.”
Former Vancouver Mayor Sam Sullivan, who is on the company’s board, was the first quadriplegic
to use NAQI to control his wheelchair. He said: “I have been waiting for a technology like this my
whole life.”
Naqi Logix, under the ISC program, will receive up to $1.1 million to test and validate their neural
earbuds and support early development for commercialization. ISC has matched NAQI Logix with
Shared Services Canada (SSC) to evaluate the technology's compatibility with federal
government IT services, including accessibility features for employees.
This initiative aligns with SSC's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, demonstrated through
its Accessibility Plan (2022-2025). The plan outlines actions to create a more inclusive workplace
culture and addresses priority areas such as program design, ICT usability, procurement, and
employment practices.
SSC consolidates and enhances IT services across government departments to improve
efficiency and accessibility. SSC's role extends to providing accessible digital services and tools.
government-wide, supporting initiatives like the Accessibility, Accommodation and Adaptive
Computer Technology program (AAACT) for employees with disabilities. The Accessible Canada
Act, enacted by the Government of Canada, aims to achieve a barrier-free Canada by 2040. It
focuses on proactive identification and removal of accessibility barriers in priority areas like
employment, ICT, and transportation, with a principle of consultation with persons with disabilities,
making SSC the ideal matching department to test NAQI Logix’s technology.
The Company believes NAQI is a gamechanger for people with accessibility and mobility issues
and aligns with the Government of Canada's commitment to achieving a barrier-free Canada.
NAQI can contribute to seven priority areas, including employment, the built environment,
information and communication technologies, and transportation, making it a critical asset for over
six million Canadians living with disabilities.
The company is also in the process of a small manufacturing run to supply commercial partners
with test earbud units for product development. Although NAQI Logix is not an earbud
manufacturer, they plan to license their technology to a wide range of partners and leading
wearable manufacturers.
In addition to their ease of use, NAQI Earbuds offer benefits in the healthcare sector, particularly
for individuals with quadriplegia, offering an alternative to sip-puff straws and head-arrays for
controlling wheelchairs. The NAQI Earbud's technical specifications are user-friendly, making it
accessible to individuals familiar with common operating systems like Windows, iOS, and Android.
NAQI Logix holds 26 patents worldwide, further solidifying its position as a pioneering force in the
tech industry.
For more information, please visit https://www.naqilogix.com/
Media Contact: media@naqilogix.com
About NAQI Logix:
NAQI Logix is a technology company dedicated to developing
innovations that enhance accessibility and control in digital age.
