NAQI Logix — A Breakthrough in Human-Machine Interface Without Brain Implants

NAQI is proud to have recieved the Edison Award

NAQI Logix makes a Breakthrough in Human-Machine Interface Without Brain Implants, and is accepted into the Innovative Solutions Canada Program

VANCOUVER, CANADA, April 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate Release:NAQI Logix — a Breakthrough in Human-Machine Interface Without BrainImplants — is Accepted into the Innovative Solutions Canada ProgramVancouver, Canada, March 11, 2024 – NAQI Logix, a Canadian technology company that hascreated a new human-machine interface that does not require brain implants , is proud to havebeen prequalified by Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) as one of the country’s most promisingdigital innovations for its NAQI Earbuds.NAQI’s technology platform, which can be integrated into earbuds and other wearables such asglasses and headsets, allows users to control their digital world without the need for voice, touch,screen, or cameras.Recently selected by TIME as one of the best inventions of 2023, NAQI turns facial gestures andmovements into powerful digital commands. The technology is already being used to controlwheelchairs, computers, robots, and even 737 flight simulators with the blink of an eye and othertiny facial gestures and movements.This sophisticated control over the digital world, including AR/VR and Metaverse, is possiblewithout brain implants because NAQI’s patented technology uses a non-invasive sensor thatgently touches the ear and transforms micro-gestures and movements into digital commands.“We thank the Canadian government for their help in the development and commercialization ofour technology,” said Dave Segal, NAQI’s inventor and Chief Innovation Officer, of Vancouver-based NAQI Logix. “Innovative Solutions Canada is a program that assists companies like oursto bring exciting new technologies to the world. We think NAQI is everyone’s digital superpower,and Canada’s support will help us bring this to millions of people whose lives will be improved.”Former Vancouver Mayor Sam Sullivan, who is on the company’s board, was the first quadriplegicto use NAQI to control his wheelchair. He said: “I have been waiting for a technology like this mywhole life.”Naqi Logix, under the ISC program, will receive up to $1.1 million to test and validate their neuralearbuds and support early development for commercialization. ISC has matched NAQI Logix withShared Services Canada (SSC) to evaluate the technology's compatibility with federalgovernment IT services, including accessibility features for employees.This initiative aligns with SSC's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, demonstrated throughits Accessibility Plan (2022-2025). The plan outlines actions to create a more inclusive workplaceculture and addresses priority areas such as program design, ICT usability, procurement, andemployment practices.SSC consolidates and enhances IT services across government departments to improveefficiency and accessibility. SSC's role extends to providing accessible digital services and tools.Unclassified | Non classifié government-wide, supporting initiatives like the Accessibility, Accommodation and AdaptiveComputer Technology program (AAACT) for employees with disabilities. The Accessible CanadaAct, enacted by the Government of Canada, aims to achieve a barrier-free Canada by 2040. Itfocuses on proactive identification and removal of accessibility barriers in priority areas likeemployment, ICT, and transportation, with a principle of consultation with persons with disabilities,making SSC the ideal matching department to test NAQI Logix’s technology.The Company believes NAQI is a gamechanger for people with accessibility and mobility issuesand aligns with the Government of Canada's commitment to achieving a barrier-free Canada.NAQI can contribute to seven priority areas, including employment, the built environment,information and communication technologies, and transportation, making it a critical asset for oversix million Canadians living with disabilities.The company is also in the process of a small manufacturing run to supply commercial partnerswith test earbud units for product development. Although NAQI Logix is not an earbudmanufacturer, they plan to license their technology to a wide range of partners and leadingwearable manufacturers.In addition to their ease of use, NAQI Earbuds offer benefits in the healthcare sector, particularlyfor individuals with quadriplegia, offering an alternative to sip-puff straws and head-arrays forcontrolling wheelchairs. The NAQI Earbud's technical specifications are user-friendly, making itaccessible to individuals familiar with common operating systems like Windows, iOS, and Android.NAQI Logix holds 26 patents worldwide, further solidifying its position as a pioneering force in thetech industry.For more information, please visit https://www.naqilogix.com/ Media Contact: media@naqilogix.comAbout NAQI Logix:NAQI Logix is a technology company dedicated to developinginnovations that enhance accessibility and control in digital age.