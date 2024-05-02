Submit Release
AMADEUS, the First Memecoin Music Artist, Launches on Spotify

AMADEUS

AMADEUS, the world's first memecoin to launch as a music artist, releases its debut single on all major music streaming platforms.

This isn't about making just another memecoin. It's about pushing the boundaries of what Web3 can achieve and creating blockchain history.”
— Daniel O'Loughlin
DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMADEUS, a memecoin that uniquely doubles as a music artist, has announced the release of its debut single, Cryin' Over You, across all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

This historic release marks AMADEUS as the first memecoin to venture into the mainstream music industry, offering a unique cultural bridge between cryptocurrency enthusiasts and music fans, using music as a real-world-asset driving the AMADEUS community.

The single’s release follows the successful stealth-launch of the AMADEUS token, reaching an investor base of 415 holders, a market capitalization of $700,000, and a Telegram community which now boasts over 250 members.

Daniel O'Loughlin, the developer and music producer behind AMADEUS said: "With AMADEUS, we are charting unexplored territory, combining the viral nature of memecoins with the universal appeal of music."

The release of the single is part of AMADEUS' broader strategy to establish a decentralized record label, another world’s first, with future plans to allow the AMADEUS community to decide what artists to sign, what genres to produce and what samples to use. This innovative approach promises to offer more than just a cryptocurrency: it’s a chance for anyone to operate a functioning record label and be a part of the ‘behind-the-scenes’ of a music artist.

Daniel O'Loughlin
AMADEUS Records
+353 86 213 1600
email us here

