- Statewide Virtual Job Fair May 2

SALT LAKE CITY (Apr. 30, 2024) – The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a statewide virtual job fair, Thursday, May 2. Nearly 70 Utah employers will participate in the free online event. Employers at the event are hiring for more than 2,000 open positions statewide.

“The virtual job fair features employers across the state, so no matter where you live there are opportunities for you,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director. “I encourage anyone interested in a new job or upscaling their career to join us at the job fair. It’s an easy way to connect with multiple employers in one place.”

The virtual job fair will feature open positions in health care, education, government, mining, construction, transportation and more. Find a complete list of participating employers at jobs.utah.gov.

Job seekers should come prepared with their resume and a professional photo to upload to their profile. They can participate in the fair from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual job fair is Thursday, May 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register at jobs.utah.gov and create an account or sign in to 'my Job Search.' On the day of the event, log back in to ‘my Job Search’ to join. The department is also offering two online workshops the day before, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.

In addition to the virtual job fair, job seekers can search more than 35,000 openings at jobs.utah.gov or visit their local employment center. Employers who want to participate in the no-cost event should contact their local workforce development specialist by visiting jobs.utah.gov/workforce.

